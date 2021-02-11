‘I will never forgive him… I’m lucky to be alive’ – pizza shop shooting victim to sue jailed gunman

Pizza store shooter Joseph Behan is now being sued by the young shop worker he gunned down in a 2019 attack.

Proceedings were issued against gunman Behan (46) and Mizzoni’s Pizza and Pasta in the High Court on behalf of victim Vasile Bitica by RJ Kavanagh Solicitors a week ago.

Last year Behan was jailed for 15 years over the double shooting at Mizzoni’s in Raheny, north Dublin, on New Year’s Day 2019.

After the sentence, Mr Bitica revealed doctors told him the 9mm bullet they took from his body would have killed him had paramedics not arrived on the scene so quickly.

The sentencing meant Mr Bitica felt safe for the first time since the shooting — but he continues to suffer daily flashbacks and nightmares in which he relives the attack.

“I was happy for the first time in a long time when the judge sentenced him to the 15 years,” Mr Bitica has said.

“It was the first time I could feel safe … knowing that he is now behind bars.

“The sentence is one that he deserved and the one that I was waiting for.

“I was not surprised – I expected him to get a long sentence.

“I still have a lot of pain in the side where he shot me and I suffer from flashbacks and nightmares where I relive the shooting.

“I can’t work because I get really bad pain if I stay standing for too long at any one time.

“He [Behan] didn’t care that night whether he killed us or not. And I still think he doesn’t care. When he saw me in court, he was laughing and smiling at me.

“And never once did he try to apologise. I will never forgive him for what he did to me.

“And the truth is I am lucky to be alive, if the bullet had been a little higher, I would be dead right now.”

Behan, of Edenmore Park, Raheny, had pleaded not guilty to attempted robbery, causing serious harm, causing harm and discharging a firearm at Mizzoni’s Pizza.

“I was working in the kitchen with my back to the door when the shooting started,” Mr Bitica said after sentencing.

“One second everyone was shouting ‘whoa, whoa’. And the next second the shooting started.”

As Mr Bitica made his way to the counter, he recalled, he felt the sting of the bullets hitting him in his lower stomach.

“The doctors told me later I was really lucky with where I was hit. A few inches higher up and he would have hit me in the lung and I wouldn’t have made it.”

After Mr Bitica was shot, a co-worker tried to wrestle the weapon from Behan.

“He threw a bottle of champagne at him and he tried to take the gun off him,” Mr Bitica recalled. “But then he got shot too.”

Luckily for both injured men, paramedics arrived, treated them and then took them to hospital.

Passing sentence last year, Judge Martin Nolan said Mr Bitica was grievously injured and but for the early intervention of a paramedic “there is a good likelihood he would have died”.

He said the other man sustained a less serious gunshot injury to his lower abdomen.

Behan behaved “in a very reprehensible way”, the judge said.

He said Behan could have killed a number of people.

Judge Nolan sentenced Behan to 15 years.

After the shooting, CCTV showed Behan making his way to Edenmore Park, where he stopped and dumped what appeared to be a handgun in a front garden in the estate.

Behan continued to deny his involvement but was convicted by a jury.

Asked if he could work in a restaurant again, Mr Bitica has said: “I would be scared now to work as a pizza chef or in any shop. What if it happened again?

“I might not be so lucky the next time.”

