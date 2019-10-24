'I was manipulated within an inch of my life' - Terri Mullarney (22) speaks out as stepfather is jailed for rape and abuse

These are the words of Terri Mullarney in the immediate aftermath of her stepfather's sentencing - for raping her on several occasions and continuously sexually assaulting her throughout her childhood.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Terri described how Thomas Mullarney impacted her life every day growing up, and now – after he was sentenced on Monday to 12 years imprisonment - she won’t allow another minute of her life to be wasted on him.

Now aged 22, Terri recalls the manipulation she faced on a constant basis as Mullarney - who she knew as 'Dad' – abused her from the age of six.

"He’s just a scumbag. I was manipulated within an inch of my life," Terri told Independent.ie.

"I did not think one thought of my own as a child. Every thought in my head was so warped into what he wanted me to think. Because, if I thought into it too much, I’d know what he was doing to me - that destroyed my perception of things as a kid.

"I look back and I think I could have enjoyed things so much if I just wasn’t around him.

"And then, he was forging that horrible bond where I wouldn’t disclose anything. When I think back as an adult, looking at myself as a child from an outer perspective, it's so disheartening because you understand as an adult and you can remember the thoughts you had and the self-blame and everything.

Terri Mullarney as a child with her stepfather Thomas Mullarney and her mother Sue Gleeson (Photo: Steve Humphreys)

"When I was about eight or nine, I was in a dance group. I loved dancing, I loved hip-hop," she continued.

"But from what my dad was doing to me– making me watch pornographic videos and having sexual instruments in front of me – it disfigured me.

"I started dancing like the girls in Dad's video and that excluded me from the whole group. So, I left dancing and I felt like I left something because of him.

"That wasn’t me, it was what he was doing to me."

Terri Mullarney as a child (Photo: Steve Humphreys)

For an entire year, Terri lived with Mullarney after she was wrongly convinced by her stepfather to report her mother, Sue Gleeson, to social services. Because of the report – which Terri said she was manipulated by Mullarney into making - she lost contact with her family. She reconciled with her mother, however, after realising that she had been influenced.

That was the year Mullarney first raped Terri.

"You want to go back and shake yourself and say 'Jesus say something' but I think there’s always a right time and a right place. I’m glad it did come out when it came out. Obviously, I wish it came out earlier and I didn’t go through some of those things but then again, if I had come out before, I don’t think things would be the way they are today.

"He used that to his advantage, manipulating me not to say anything. So, the first time, I was shocked, but frightened to lose him, because I wasn’t aware as much, because of the manipulation. He really masked what he was doing to me with love and making the idea around it all that I was special.

"And I really believed that until I was a teenager, unfortunately, and that’s what kept it going for so long, because the more scared that you are, the more they feed off that – it gives them power and they're stronger than you then."

Mullarney (61) was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday, with a further two years' suspended sentence. Originally facing 18 charges, his plea deal saw him plead guilty to two counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

The former soldier pleaded guilty to sexual assaults at a house in Dublin between October 2003 and January 2005. He also admitted raping Terri at his Co Mayo house on two occasions in November 2011 and in September 2014.

Terri Mullarney at home in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo following her stepfather Thomas Mullarney’s prison sentencing for rape and sexual assault (Photo: Steve Humphreys)

Mullarney first came into Terri’s life when she was almost two and a half years of age. Her earliest memories as a child are of the abuse she suffered from the age of just six years old. Initially, Mullarney would molest her while he forced her to watch porn and use a vibrator.

When she was 13, in November 2011, Terri’s stepfather gave her wine to drink and, after drinking with her, he raped her then and again on the following day.

Three years later, after Terri confided in Mullarney about a break-up, he gave her tea and half a sleeping tablet, and she awoke later to find him raping her.

"He’s a paedo. He’s manipulative and seedy. He was always trying to be young and cool," Terri said.

"My first memory is from my dad coming up and taking me out of my room. I was really confused obviously and just unaware. I didn’t have my real father growing up, so, he was everything that I needed in those terms.

"When I was about 13 or 14, things with Dad had died down a little bit and then I was raped when I was 13, going 14. I was drinking with my dad and he took advantage of me. He used that in such a manipulative way where, when you’re 14, you should be getting given out to by your mum, staying at home and studying.

"I was out with my friends. I was wanting to go drinking because Dad was influencing that in my life. Then, Dad would be 'sound' enough to get us a few naggins on the sly, behind Mum’s back and that was such a massive manipulation because I was breaking trust with my Mum for drinking, and he was buying the drink.

"I remember him being so worried about the time he raped me two days in a row when I was 13 or 14 that he gave me a contraceptive pill belonging to my mother because he was worried that I would fall pregnant," she continued.

"I don’t think that I even had my period at that stage, so it was very confusing for me and at the same time hard to deal with just after being raped by your Dad.

"On Christmas Day 2014 - the year I stayed with him, the year he raped me. It was three or four months before he raped me, I went back to bed because I didn’t want to speak to him and about an hour later, I woke up and felt his presence.

"He was standing at the end of the bed. I was shaking, holding the blanket and he was just masturbating at the end of the bed. I couldn’t move."

Terri comes from a large family. Along with the children of her mother’s new partner, there are nine children in the family. The young Dublin woman explained how it was her mother's new partner Martin who helped her to open up about what had happened to her.

After first telling her story to the gardaí in 2017, now with the help of her family, Terri said she is ready to take back her life.

"I love boxing. I started when I was 13 and it’s really what encouraged me to come about everything. It put steps in the way for me to come out," Terri said.

"My mum met her new partner through boxing. He helped me get my Senior League title about six months before I came out about everything - which really gave me confidence.

"I actually told Martin first. He has been a real da to me and shown me what love between a father and daughter should be like. It was horrible not telling anyone. It was really lonely. I was in a dark place a lot of the time. I would usually take it out on myself.

"I’d blame myself for it and it wasn’t until I started maturing and actually listening to what nice people had to say about me that I started to realise that things didn’t add up.

"I’m a different person than who I was two years ago," she continued.

"I used to think everyone hated me and I was a waste of space, and I’m not. I can finally be proud of myself now and I can finally do things of my own initiative that aren’t lights shining through from the abuse.

"I look back at things and think, I did a lot of things because of Dad, and I’m so excited for the next 10 years to look back and say, ‘God, that’s all on my own now, that’s my own doing’.

"I feel amazing. I feel really relieved.

"I had such anxiety. I don’t suffer with anything like that anymore. I’m really headstrong and I just get through it but the anxiety of having to look at him is excruciating.

"It puts you off work, your food, going for a shower. It just turns you inside yourself. It’s just not a nice feeling and I’m so glad I don’t have to do it ever again and I’m so glad people that I love around me aren’t going to be exposed to him again either and they’re safe."

Terri, who interviewed for a new job last week - and got it - said that she is finally able to move on from the abuse she suffered.

After deciding to keep her abuser's surname and return to her favourite beach down the road from his house, she said: "My name or where I come from didn’t rape me, he did. Why would I let him take more from me when he’s already taken enough."

Having waived her right to anonymity, for the same purpose, Terri hopes to continue to help other people in a similar situation to what she once was.

"I really feel sorry for old me but I’m only 22. The little girl in me is singing. I’m over the moon," she said.

"I’m great now. I’m feeling amazing today. Really cleansed. I feel like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders. He's serving 12 years now and I suffered for 12 years so it’s quite fair.

"I really hope to go into helping people who have been abused. I really want to use what has happened to me as something positive. I want to let my journey be someone else's guide.

"I would tell other girls in a similar position to what I was that 'your piece of mind is so much more important than what anyone else thinks – what people are going to say, who’s going to believe you, who’s going to be on your side, how the person who abused you feels, how you’re going to break that bond.’

"When that bond is broken, every other bond that you have is fixed."

