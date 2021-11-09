‘I used to love Christmas but he ruined it for me’ – sisters speak out about years of abuse by their uncle

Three sisters who were sexually assaulted by their uncle over a 12-year period have said it is “never too late” for victims to come forward.

Grace Odumosu (33) said she decided to report the abuse in 2016 when she found herself in a “state of panic”.

The abuse began when the sisters were aged between nine and 16.

“We spent every Christmas with them and that Christmas in 2016 I was living in the States, and I just came back to visit for Christmas time, and I just couldn’t do it anymore,” she said.

“My niece was there, and she was around the same age I was when it started happening to me and I just got afraid that it was going to happen to her. I didn’t want her to experience life in the same way that I had. I could no longer keep it a secret.

“Before everything I loved Christmas. When I was younger it was a magical time for me, but it did happen on Christmas Day often and it was horrible. It was ruined for me, and it was the one day of the year I couldn’t escape going there... I wasn’t ready to tell I didn’t think I was going to be believed,” she told RTÉ’s Liveline.

Grace told her family about the abuse she endured and then learned that her two sisters were also victims.

“Like most victims out there I thought I was alone and that’s how he made me feel he would tell me that I was his favourite niece and so I did feel like I was the only person. We had to communicate with everyone in our family to make sure there were no others and there were others,” she said.

Siobhan Odumosu (39) said at the time she went into a “complete shock”.

“My brother called over and he was crying, and he said Grace was abused,” she said.

"I just went into complete shock, and I just started saying that happened to me too and the memories just came flooding back and I went into total dismay. I had three children at the time and I’ve no idea who really looked after them for the coming days.

“It was horrendous and different pieces of the puzzle would come back to me and it would just hit you when you least expected it. For the last few years, I haven’t been great at all with my mental health.”

Fiona Odumosu (42) said her mum informed her of the news a few days after Christmas.

“My mam had called me, and I could tell by her voice that it was something bad. Time just froze for me, and over the years I had repressed it and thought I’ll just keep this to myself and die with it basically but when she asked me it was kind of dread, because I knew then if she was asking me there has to be someone else involved,” she said.

“But also, relief at the same time so both feelings at the same time where you just don’t know where you are. I just kind of lost track of what was happening but when she said it to me, I just started sobbing.”

Patrick Caffrey (55) was jailed last week for three years for what a judge described as “persistent, nasty and insidious” offending over a 12-year period against his four nieces, who were aged between nine and 19 when he began abusing them.

Caffrey, with an address at Grove Road, Harold's Cross, Dublin, pleaded guilty to a total of 22 counts of sexual assault committed against his four nieces on dates between December 1, 1991, and December 18, 2003. He has no previous convictions.

Grace then reported the abuse to her local Garda station on December 27 in 2016.

Siobhan said she lived in constant fear.

"The two families were destroyed. We were very close and all of a sudden they just weren't in our lives anymore. Our houses are close together, so I lived in constant fear that I'd bump into him or see him near my house. It was horrific and the trauma is still ongoing and still fresh," she said.

Siobhan said it's never ever too late for victims to come forward. She said there is always support available but that the length of time between reporting the crimes and trial was too long.

“I attended the Rape Crisis Centre and I could not have got through it without them. Through telling our story we hope to help other people, but we need the State to do something about these long wait times - five years is not good enough,” she added.