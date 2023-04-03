| 8.4°C Dublin

‘I suffered in silence’: Former army private reveals brutal rape by Defence Forces soldier on overseas tour

Former army private Roslyn O&rsquo;Callaghan breaks her silence for the first time Expand

Allison Bray

A former army private who attempted suicide twice following a brutal rape by a fellow member of the Defence Forces, has finally broken her silence.

Roslyn O’Callaghan is to speak publicly for the first time about her ordeal and the subsequent ‘flawed’ investigation into it by the Defence Forces on Upfront with Katie Hannon tonight on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.

