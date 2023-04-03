‘I suffered in silence’: Former army private reveals brutal rape by Defence Forces soldier on overseas tour

A former army private who attempted suicide twice following a brutal rape by a fellow member of the Defence Forces, has finally broken her silence.

Roslyn O’Callaghan is to speak publicly for the first time about her ordeal and the subsequent ‘flawed’ investigation into it by the Defence Forces on Upfront with Katie Hannon tonight on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.

Ms O’Callaghan, who is part of the Women of Honour campaign, said she finally feels vindicated.

“I am no longer alone. I can now stand up and say I have people who believe me. I have women who believe me and I have men who believe me. And I am Roslyn O’Callaghan, and I am a survivor and these are the Women of Honour and we are not alone.”

In the exclusive interview, Ms O’Callaghan will reveal how she was raped by a fellow member of the Defence Forces on her first tour of duty abroad just weeks after she celebrated her 21st birthday.

She reported the crime to the Defence Forces brass but was told her claim could not be substantiated following an internal investigation and the culprit was never charged.

She also reveals how a diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder was hidden from her for years.

“I was always of the opinion that the army will look after me. They’ll believe me. I’ve done nothing wrong here, how wrong I was,” she said, adding that after she disclosed the rape to the Defence Forces , “from that moment on my soul left my body. There was Roslyn no more.”

“I was told by the female officer that he was not going to be charged with rape. There was going to be no charge of rape. Not that it didn’t happen. It did happen but they can’t prove it. There’s not enough evidence,” she said.

To add insult to injury, she revealed how she had to attend a disciplinary hearing in which her attacker was being investigated for sexual conduct with a lower-ranking officer and being in female quarters.

“Before the Colonel said anything I said, ‘Sir I need to say something’ and I said ‘that man raped me’ and he said ‘that’s not the issue here Private O’Callaghan, would you like a seat?’ and that was it. I said ‘No’.” "I went out the door and I broke down in the female officer’s arms and I said ‘I want to go home... I said I want to go home I can’t do this anymore.”

Then in 2000, Ms O'Callaghan was seen by the Irish Defence Forces psychiatrist, who has since died, and was diagnosed with severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

However, she said she was never told about the diagnosis and only got access to her medical records through a Freedom of Information request 15 years later after suffering for years with the disorder that included two suicide attempts.

“I suffered in silence. It got to the point Katie where I needed help. I just couldn’t function", she said.

“Why didn’t they tell me? If they had then I could have been treated. I mean I had a second suicide attempt...” .

Her gripping revelations come following last week’s publication of the Independent Review Group into allegations of misconduct and abuse in the Irish Defence Forces which found the Defence Forces is not a safe working environment for either men or women.

It was established to examine allegations into bullying and sexual harassment in the military and the ground-breaking report found the Defence Forces “struggle with gender, displaying hyper-masculinities and pockets of deeply misogynistic attitudes and behaviours”.

The report found such problems will not go away without “immediate and significant steps” being taken to address them.

“At best, the Defence Forces barely tolerates women and, at its worst, verbally, physically, sexually and psychologically abuses women in its ranks,” it stated.

The review was established on foot of allegations by the Women of Honour group, whose claims about mistreatment were revealed in an RTÉ documentary in 2021.

Ms O’Callaghan was among the first members of the group to campaign on their behalf but tonight’s interview marks the first time she has gone public with her own story.

According to RTÉ, the Defence Forces was contacted on the issues Ms O’Callaghan raised but declined comment.

The show airs on RTÉ One at 10:35pm tonight.