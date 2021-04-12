‘I remember flying in the air and hitting the ground’ - cyclist struck by car in alleged Kildare hit-and-run

A cyclist has told of how he ‘flew’ in the air and hit the ground after being struck by a car in Co Kildare on Saturday.

Ray Morrissey broke his wrist and needed 28 stitches after being hit by a car that then allegedly drove off before 9am on Saturday, April 10 at Castledermot.

Mr Morrissey, who is in his early 50s, said that although he was extensively injured he was more shocked and angry that the driver continued on with their journey.

And to add to the trauma, the experienced sportsman found out later in the day while he was in hospital that his father had passed away.

"At about ten past eight I was struck head-on with a car. I was coming around the bend on the left side and he was on the opposite side of the road, there was a slip road off to my left and instead of going round the bend he was going up the strip road and came straight across the road and hit me straight on,” he told Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline.

“[I remember] flying in the air and hitting the ground at an awful rate. I looked up and I was still in the corner of the bend thinking the car had stopped and someone was going to run out and help me get off the road but nothing was happening and I looked up and I could see this car still travelling on its journey.”

The cyclist said he was bewildered and frightened as he couldn’t move and was terrified that other cars would come around the corner and run him over.

"I lay on the ground from the time they hit me until the time the ambulance came, I couldn’t physically move,” he said.

"I tried to because I was anxious where I was, I was laid out and I badly cut my left leg and I didn’t know what way my hip and shoulders were. I wasn’t knocked out but I was bewildered.

"I was angry that somebody had left me on the side of the road. I did try to move but a lady asked me not to move. I was quite aware of what was after happening but I couldn’t believe it.”

Mr Morrissey said that two days later his body is still swelling up and he is pain killers.

After being taken to hospital on Saturday for his injuries, the Dubliner found out that night that his father had passed away.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson confirmed the collision: “Gardaí attended the scene of a traffic collision that occurred at approximately 8:55m on 10th of April, 2021 in Knocknacree, Castledermot, Co Kildare.

“One cyclist, a male aged in his early fifties, was involved in this collision, alongside a single vehicle. “The male cyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of this collision.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

