‘I planned to get a tattoo of my name, so I would be identified after my death’- Women reveal traumatising experiences in hope of making stalking a crime  

Two women have revealed their traumatising experiences of serious harassment in the hope that stalking will be made a criminal offence.

Stalking Ireland, a campaign started by Eve McDowell and Una Ring, is calling on the Minister for Justice to bring in legislation that would make stalking a crime in Ireland.

When stalking is prosecuted in this country, it is done so under harassment laws. However, Stalking Ireland says that the two terms aren’t interchangeable and that stalking is much more intense, sinister and distressing.

Ms McDowell was a student at NUI Galway in 2019 when she was stalked by a man who was known to her.

The first time she noticed it was when he stood outside her workplace for a number of hours, then followed her on her lunch break, then to a pub after work, then to McDonald's and even followed her on her walk home.

One night, the student saw him outside the bushes opposite her house and called the guards- however, the night turned much more sinister.

"I was awake all night, I couldn’t sleep as I had a feeling something was up. I kept thinking I could hear something outside,” she said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“My housemate was sleeping on the couch.. she opened the balcony to get some air and as she was falling back to sleep she heard the floorboards creaking and she looked up and he was halfway across the sitting room and he had a hammer in his hand.

“I could hear her shouting from the living room ‘oh my god it is him get out, get out.’

“I went into total shock... we all locked ourselves into my bedroom and shoved some furniture against the door.

“We didn’t know where he had gone, he had jumped off the balcony but we weren’t sure if he was going to come back in.

“It was really frightening, we didn’t know what was going to happen next

“The guards eventually came back then about half an hour later saying that they had found him crawling up the road behind our estate.”

The man was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison last year after he pleaded guilty to charges of harassment and aggravated burglary.

Ms Ring said she believes that the use of harassment laws when people are being stalked isn’t good enough and that she was being harassed when an old work colleague continuously texted her.

She said this then turned into stalking when he went to her home on five separate occasions.

Ms Ring’s stalker turned her car wheels pink, spray-painted X’s and O's on her house windows and sent her a sinister letter in which he threatened to rape her and her daughter.

“The guards set up a surveillance operation outside my home from 12 midnight until 5am,” she said.

"On the 27th [of July, 2020] he was arrested on my property with a crowbar, duct tape, unlocking equipment in his car and he had an 11-inch dildo strapped to himself.

“It was very very traumatic, the whole episode from start to finish.”

When asked if she feared for her life, the mother said: “I did...I had decided that if it was going to continue I was going to get a tattoo with my name, my town name, and my date of birth in preparation so that if my body was found they would be able to identify me pretty quickly.

“I knew what his end game was, I knew his intent was raping me and because of the fact I knew who he was I felt that he would have killed me.

“It was very traumatic...you can’t relax at any stage, morning, noon or night because you know something is going to happen, you just don’t know when.”

In February of this year, Ms Ring’s stalker was jailed for five years after he pleaded guilty to harassment, attempted burglary with intent to rape, possession of article with intent to cause crime and two counts of criminal damage.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said a distinct offence of stalking was “carefully examined” by the Department of Justice in the context of the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020.

They continued: “Following consultations with various stakeholders, and an in-depth examination of the current offence of harassment, it was clear that stalking behaviour is already encompassed in the current offence of harassment under section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

“In lieu of introducing a distinct offence of stalking, section 10 of the 1997 Act was strengthened substantially to increase the maximum penalty for harassment to 10 years’ imprisonment, which reflects the harm caused by those who engage in the most serious forms of harassment.”





Online Editors