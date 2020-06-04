| 11.6°C Dublin

'I have to live with this every day' - man who murdered his wife as he's released from prison

Wife-killer Anton Mulder walks in Dublin city centre after his recent release from jail. Expand

Conor Feehan

The family of a mother-of-six who was murdered by her husband have said his actions later caused the deaths of their two eldest sons and he will have to face his own God some day to account for his actions.

Colleen Pollock was strangled by her husband Anton Mulder in their rented home in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, shortly before Christmas 2004.

He was found guilty of murder and spent 15 years behind bars before being released in March.