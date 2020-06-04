'I have to live with this every day' - man who murdered his wife as he's released from prison

The family of a mother-of-six who was murdered by her husband have said his actions later caused the deaths of their two eldest sons and he will have to face his own God some day to account for his actions.

Colleen Pollock was strangled by her husband Anton Mulder in their rented home in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, shortly before Christmas 2004.

He was found guilty of murder and spent 15 years behind bars before being released in March.

Yesterday he said he was remorseful for what he had done.

"I have to live with that every day," the now 60-year-old told Independent.ie as he walked through Dublin city centre.

It is understood the former South African traffic policeman had been serving his time in the Training Unit at Mountjoy Prison in the months before his release, having been locked up since February 2005.

During his two trials, the court heard Mulder had told a colleague it would be easy to kill his wife in Ireland as he would get only a few years for manslaughter.

He was found guilty of murder after a five-day trial in May 2006 but this verdict was overturned by the Court of Criminal Appeal, which ordered a retrial.

It gave the reason as inappropriate interaction with the jury by Colleen's brother William Pollock, who was banned from attending the next case.

However, in January 2008, in the retrial, a jury convicted Mulder by a majority of ten to two of the murder.

Mr Pollock (52) told Independent.ie that he had to learn to forgive Mulder, but said the killer will have to live with his actions for the rest of his life and face his own God at the end of it.

The Pollocks now largely live back in Northern Ireland, where they had emigrated from as children to South Africa.

It was in South Africa that Colleen had met Mulder.

"As long as he keeps his distance from our family he will have no effect on my life," Mr Pollock said.

"I have forgiven him and put it to the back of my mind, but I don't know what a face-to-face encounter would be like.

"As much as everyone would like a killer to stay behind bars, life isn't like that.

"You have to grin and bear it. He has his God to face."

Asked if he found it easy to forgive Mulder, Mr Pollock said: "I have to forgive for my creator in heaven, in a spiritual sense rather than a religious one."

He said Mulder's actions had a bad effect on the children he had with Colleen.

The two eldest boys, Clinton and Kristofer, who were young adults at the time of the murder, have died in recent years after their own battles with mental health.

"What Anton did had a domino effect on the family, and for some it was the start of a downward spiral," said Mr Pollock.

"Kristofer had his own mental health battles and passed away first, in around 2017, and then Clinton died a year later."

After Mulder was convicted of Colleen's murder an emotional Kristofer said he was glad justice had been done.

"If he did walk, I would have taken justice into my own hands," he said at the time.

"I'm glad he's going to jail for life. I'm glad justice has been done. Hopefully we can make a fresh start and get on with our lives. She was my mum and I loved her. She was a kind-hearted, easygoing, soft and intelligent person."

During the trial, Clinton said there were frequent rows between his parents, often about the custody of the younger children. He said he had never seen his father hit his mother but "she was scared of him".

William Pollock said his memories of Colleen were strong and affectionate.

"She was the best mother in the world to her children. Even though there were six kids she was so laid-back," he said.

Mr Pollock said he was around seven years younger than Colleen and Anton, and he had felt for a long time there was something dubious about their relationship.

"We grew up together, and he wasn't very kind-hearted toward my sister," he told Independent.ie.

Asked if he accepted Mulder's assertion that he was remorseful for his actions, he said: "If that is true then that's his punishment.

"He has to think about his sons too. He has come out of prison to nothing."

Mulder and Colleen came to Ireland with their family for economic reasons and he found work with Kentucky Fried Chicken.

By 2002 he had been promoted to regional manager for Dublin and the family moved to a rented house in Dunshaughlin. By this time the couple had six children.

Colleen worked part-time for Kentucky Fried Chicken, as did Clinton and Kristofer.

In July 2004, Colleen suffered a miscarriage and the marriage started to deteriorate.

She became depressed and the couple started sleeping in separate bedrooms.

Kristofer told the court he had never seen his father hit his mother "with my own eyes", but he frequently lashed out and had, in the past, "destroyed the whole house".

The jury also heard that Mulder had told a South African friend of his: "I am going to kill her. In this country it's easy. Five or six years' jail and I'm still young when I'm out then."