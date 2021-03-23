The father of a four-year-old young girl who was allegedly the victim of an abduction attempt has said he fears for his daughter following the terrifying ordeal.

A man in his 30s was arrested yesterday over the alleged abduction of the girl in Arden View, Tullamore, Co Offaly at around 6pm.

Gardaí confirmed enquiries are ongoing but the man has since been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The girl’s father told The Irish Daily Star how he and three or four neighbours cornered the man until gardaí arrived.

He said another girl saw his daughter being picked up by the man after trying to run away and that a struggle was going on.

"The child pulled away from him and she went running for the girls,” the father, who did not want to be named, said.

"When I confronted him after that I asked him what he was doing and he couldn’t explain it. Then he ran away and we went after him.

“He ran into a house here. My friend and three or four other people went after him. He hid behind a jeep and we kept him in there. We cordoned it off until the guards came.”

The man is not known to the young girl.

The father said he worries for his daughter after the alleged abduction attempt, and that she’s “a bit shook”.

"She’s Ok. Look, she’s Ok. She’s a little bit shook alright, and she knows,” he said.

"The guards were talking to her already. They more or less took a statement from the child.

"I do fear for her now. I lived here all my life. I was born and reared there. Kids always play here.”

The father added that it’s the first time anything like this has happened in the community.

"This has never happened. To be honest, it’s after sending shockwaves around the place. Like you’re always very confident here with the kids…they are always outside.”

