| -4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hutch trial: Jonathan Dowdall says he’ll return to court ‘no matter how much it destroys my life’

State witness also insists he’s ‘not a rat’ in heated cross-examination

Jonathan Dowdall Expand

Close

Jonathan Dowdall

Jonathan Dowdall

Jonathan Dowdall

Robin Schiller

The conversations that filled a 10-hour car journey between Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and the man giving evidence against him were mostly “bravado”, “lies” and “sh*te talk” on his part, Jonathan Dowdall has said.

The ex-Sinn Féin councillor returned to the Special Criminal Court yesterday under armed guard to face another lengthy and fierce cross-examination.

Related topics

More On Gerry Hutch

Most Watched

Privacy