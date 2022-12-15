Hutch trial: Jonathan Dowdall says he’ll return to court ‘no matter how much it destroys my life’

The conversations that filled a 10-hour car journey between Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and the man giving evidence against him were mostly “bravado”, “lies” and “sh*te talk” on his part, Jonathan Dowdall has said.

The ex-Sinn Féin councillor returned to the Special Criminal Court yesterday under armed guard to face another lengthy and fierce cross-examination.

Mr Hutch, on trial for murder, sat back and at times appeared relaxed as he watched his senior counsel Brendan Grehan grill Dowdall over the course of four hours.

A key aspect of the interrogation was a bugged conversation in which the former politician discussed getting a relative’s home shot up, planning to bomb a criminal’s home in Wexford, and his republican links.

Yesterday, the court heard that the boastful man recorded on the audio surveillance, who responded with exaggerated laughter to Mr Hutch’s jokes, was not the real Jonathan Dowdall.

He told gardaí in a statement read out in court: “I’m trying to tell him what I think he wants to hear. I’m also making myself out to be something I’m not.”

This was done, he said, so Mr Hutch “would trust I would never speak about what I was told”.

He said the discussions about the bomb were “bravado, sh*te talk” and that saying he played a part in his uncle’s home being shot up was “lies” and more bravado.

The key witness said that the truth was told when he spoke to investigators about the Regency Hotel murder.

Dowdall also told gardaí: “I talk a lot when I’m nervous or uncomfortable.”

He did just that in court yesterday afternoon when he finished off the second day of his cross-examination with another monologue.

Dowdall said he would give evidence if required “against Patsy”, Gerry Hutch’s brother, and that he is telling the “Gospels honest truth” about the accused being handed a hotel room key and confessing about his involvement in the murder.

“I don’t care if I’m killed,” he said from the witness box, adding that he is “not a rat” but will return to court “no matter how much more it destroys my life”.

His reason for giving evidence, he said, was not to get his murder charge.

The witness said he “f**ked up” waterboarding a man, that it was his fault he “got involved in this” and was sorry about what happened to Regency victim David Byrne.

“But I was not involved in that murder,” he emphasised.

Earlier Jonathan Dowdall was more coy when his connections to IRA people was broached by the defence.

He said he had met the late dissident republican Alan Ryan when Ryan had called to Dowdall’s Cabra home with several “heavies”.

Brendan Grehan remarked that it wasn’t every day the Real IRA did a house visit.

Dowdall said he wouldn’t say who had sent the dissident republicans, or why.

The attention then turned to his association with a particular former IRA man, with the barrister asking if he was friends with the man who shot Detective Garda Jerry McCabe.

“I know him, that’s right. I’m not particularly very good friends with him but I know him,” the ex-politician replied.

Pressed on what the man’s name is, Dowdall continued: “You know his name, Pearse. But this is opening other avenues of danger for me, Mr Grehan.”

He said he had visited Pearse McAuley up to three times in jail, although records produced by the defence indicated it was in fact 14.

“So that’s a crime?” he asked.

The defence barrister immediately fired back: “It’s not a crime... I’ll tell you what is a crime, to lie on oath. It’s a crime to say you weren’t that friendly with him and only visited him two or three times, when you know full well that wasn’t the truth.”

Dowdall later said he wanted to make the distinction between the Provos and other republican groups.

While he met with dissident groups to mediate the feud they were not involved in the hotel murder, he said.

The Provos, he added, were not involved in anything.

The witness be cross-examined again this morning.