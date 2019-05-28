FAMILIES living near the latest gangland shooting where a man was shot dead in broad daylight say it's like living in a war zone.

Hunt for three men as man (40s) shot dead in broad daylight gangland attack

The man (40s) was shot in the head multiple times in the front garden of a house in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock, north Dublin at around 3.30pm today.

Early indications are that the young man who was shot was an associate of Sean Little, who was murdered last week.

It is understood the shooting took place in the garden of murdered Little's home, where a gathering was taking place.

Members of the Gardai at the scene of a burned out car on Castletimon Gardens, Coolock, Dublin Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

The victim is believed to be a foreign national.

Gardai say three men wearing balaclavas were understood to have been involved in the incident and left the scene in a silver Toyota Avensis (04-D-71806).

This vehicle was found abandoned and on fire in the Castletymon Gardens area of Coolock at approximately 3.45pm.

A woman living on Kilbarron Avenue was trembling with fear as she told Independent.ie how she saw three men pull up outside in a car wearing balaclavas.

Gardai investigate the shooting of a man at a house on Kilbarron Avenue in Coolock, Dublin Picture: Arthur Carron

"I'm really scared," she said, before gardai escorted her into her home.

Minutes later, the victim - whose name has not been released - was lying critically injured in the front garden of the home.

Little's parents have been hosting a steady stream of mourners in their home since their son was shot dead and gardai suspect there is a link between the shootings.

A senior detective confirmed that the latest victim died of his injuries at the scene. A blue tent was erected over the body awaiting the arrival of the State pathologist as forensic investigators combed the area for evidence.

A cordon was placed around shattered glass lying on the road just metres away from the murder scene while gardai conducted door-to-door inquiries.

Meanwhile, neighbours living in the area said they are being terrorised by ruthless gangs.

A 42-year old mother-of-three who has lived in the area her entire life said she has never seen anything like it before.

"It's absolutely horrific," she said.

"It's like Beirut."

She said two of her neighbours were almost run down as a car - believed to be the getaway car - sped past them. The driver and passengers were wearing balaclavas, she said.

"The car flew by and just missed them," she said.

Gardai this evening confirmed that a car was found burnt out on nearby Castletymon Rd., a short time after the shooting between 3:30 and 4pm,which they believe may be linked to the shooting.

"It's terrible. Kids were going home from school," she said.

Another neighbour, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that the area is being held hostage by gangsters.

"It's crazy. There are kids all over the place," he said while out walking his 12-month niece in a buggy.

"They have no respect at all."

Another longtime resident of the area (45) said he heard the garda helicopter hovering overhead and was shocked to learn that a man had been shot nearby.

"My heart was in my mouth when I saw it was so close."

He condemned those who are behind the shootings.

"They're idiots. Spring chickens are involved in this and it's going to be ongoing," he said.

Fianna Fáil TD Sean Haughey said action must be taken to get to grips with the spate of shootings on Dublin's northside.

"Yet another shooting in North Dublin-this time in Kilmore West. Condemnation from the Minister for Justice is not enough. Gardaí must do whatever it takes to stop this gangland feud."

After visiting the Kilmore site, city councillor John Lyons called for the Garda Commissioner and Justice Minister to visit the area and explain what they are going to do to address the spate of shootings.

"There is a sense in the area that things are getting completely out of control, murders being committed in heavily residential areas in broad daylight," he said.

"The communities of Darndale and Coolock are reeling from this violence, the vast majority of families living in these areas are trying to live their lives, raise their families and just get on with life, They need to know that the powers that be have a strategy in place to address the rising violence, a plan in place to protect them," he added.

The man's body remains at the scene pending examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem is due to take place tomorrow.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Ballymun on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A garda spokesman added: "Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Kilbarron Avenue or Castletymon Gardens areas of Coolock between 3.15pm and 4pm on 28/05/19, especially road users who may have dash cam footage."

