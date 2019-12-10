Gardai are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery after a man believed to be armed with a gun threatened security staff outside a bank in the early hours of this morning.

Hunt for man 'armed with gun' after cash-in-transit van robbery

The incident took place at Cornmarket, Dublin 8 shortly before 5.30am and the suspect fled the scene with a cash box containing an undisclosed sum of money.

The security staff were delivering cash to an ATM when they were approached and threatened by a man.

"The incident occurred at Cornmarket, Dublin 8, at approximately 5.20am when a lone male approached and threatened two security staff members outside a financial institution," a garda spokesman said.

"The man fled the scene on foot with a cash box containing an undisclosed sum of cash. It’s understood he was armed with a hand gun.

"No shots were fired during the incident and there was no one physically injured," he added.

Gardai at Kevin St are investigating, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

Online Editors