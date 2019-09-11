Hunt for gang after Limerick van carrying cash and valuable car parts hijacked

Gardai are hunting a four-man gang that hijacked a van in Co Limerick carrying cash and valuable car parts.

The van - with the UK registration licence plate number CU 16 TZR - was traveling in the Caherconlish area just before 3pm when it was hijacked by four men in balaclavas, garda sources said.

Gardaí said it was as yet unclear if the men were armed.

The gang was traveling in a black coloured BMW Series 1 car, which remains at large.

Gardai recovered the white van in Kilcoman, Co Tipperary shortly before 5pm but no cash was recovered.

Sources said the van had travelled to garages throughout the morning, delivering and collecting valuable car parts.

It’s understood some of the expensive cargo on board included catalytic converters.

The Garda Air Support Unit is assisting the garda manhunt on the ground.

The gang are believed to have been following the van when they stopped it and removed the driver before taking the van.

The van was seen traveling in the direction of Monastery Road in Doon before it was eventually recovered in Co Tipperary.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the alleged unauthorised taking of a van by a number of males that occurred at approximately 3pm on the Caherline road, Limerick. It's understood the van contained a sum of cash and a number of other items.”

“The suspects left the scene in the van in the direction of Herbertstown, Co. Limerick. The driver, a male in his 30s, is not believed to have suffered any injuries.”

“The van was later recovered in a wooded area on the Limerick/Tipperary border near Doon, Co Limerick.”

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

The hunt for the gang and their is spread out across a number of Munster garda districts. Gardaí are also monitoring the motorway network, which would provide the gang with access to wider routes.

“There were four males in the BMW. They all had their faces covered,” a source added.

The driver of the van was not physically harmed, but appeared to be shaken, sources added.

Superintendent John Ryan, Bruff Garda Station, appealed for motorists to check “dash cam footage” particularly if they were traveling in the Caherconlish, Doon and Kilcolman areas.

He also appealed for “anyone with CCTV footage covering the local road network” in the areas concerned, to also contact gardaí.

“I’m appealing for anybody who may have seen the (BMW) car and the van traveling in convoy in the Caherconlish area or saw any one of the two vehicles to contact Roxboro Road garda Station (061-214340),” he added.

The van was located through a built-in GPS tracking system. Gardaí are hoping the GPS may be able to provide vital mapping evidence to allow gardaí learn the movements of the van - where it travelled, or if it made any pit-stops along its route, after it was hijacked.

Online Editors