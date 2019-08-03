Cannabis plants worth €400,000 were discovered by gardai in a van abandoned on the side of the M3 this morning.

Hundreds of cannabis plants worth €400,000 found in abandoned van by gardai

More than 500 plants were found in a white Renault Traffic van on the M3 motorway near Dunshaughlin shortly before 9am this morning.

The van was parked on the southbound side of the motorway between J7 Skryne and J6 Dunshaughlin.

The vehicle has been removed from the scene for technical and forensic examinations.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity on this stretch of motorway overnight to come forward.

"They are particularly appealing to motorists who may travelled along the route to review any dash-cam footage recorded and make it available to investigators."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the incident room in Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors