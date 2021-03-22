| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Huge spike in drug seizures as illegal trade booms around country

Garda figures show €31.75m worth of drugs were seized so far this year

Revenue officers seized approximately 172kgs of drugs, suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated value of over €12 million at Ringaskiddy Port, Co Cork. Expand

Close

Revenue officers seized approximately 172kgs of drugs, suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated value of over €12 million at Ringaskiddy Port, Co Cork.

Revenue officers seized approximately 172kgs of drugs, suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated value of over €12 million at Ringaskiddy Port, Co Cork.

Revenue officers seized approximately 172kgs of drugs, suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated value of over €12 million at Ringaskiddy Port, Co Cork.

Paul Williams Email

Drug seizures have increased to unprecedented levels so far this year with gardaí having already seized almost the same amount of narcotics they did in all of 2020, new figures reveal.

Analysis of seizures reported by gardaí reveals that a staggering €31.75m worth of narcotics were seized in the 10 weeks between January 1 and March 13.

This compares to the previous record of just over €37m for last year and €21.3m in 2019.

Most Watched

Privacy