Huge spike in drug seizures as illegal trade booms around country

Drug seizures have increased to unprecedented levels so far this year with gardaí having already seized almost the same amount of narcotics they did in all of 2020, new figures reveal.

Analysis of seizures reported by gardaí reveals that a staggering €31.75m worth of narcotics were seized in the 10 weeks between January 1 and March 13.

This compares to the previous record of just over €37m for last year and €21.3m in 2019.

The Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) was responsible for the bulk of the operations, seizing drugs worth €26.5m, while drug squads around the country made up the rest.

This is double the figure of €13.6m confiscated by the DOCB in the first six months of last year.

In the same 10-week period, more than €3.54m in cash was also taken from organised crime gangs, who have suffered heavy losses since the start of the pandemic, between the closure of pubs and nightclubs and an increase in proactive Garda investigations.

Analysis of the aggregated figures reported by gardaí shows that €26.38m worth of drugs was seized in February, making it one of the highest monthly averages on record.

The interceptions were the result of 25 separate intelligence-led operations carried out across the country between February 2 and 27.

But security sources point to the fact that the growing number of high-value seizures – mostly of cannabis and cocaine – indicates that the drug trade is thriving in every county in Ireland.

It also suggests that, despite the closure of the nighttime economy and the restrictions on movement, the demand for so-called recreational drugs is as high as ever – and the drug gangs have adapted their supply lines accordingly.

Sources also say that the record seizures are not causing noticeable shortages in the wider market, suggesting that supply remains strong.

While it is impossible to calculate the true value of the drug trade, the internationally accepted assumption is that law enforcement intercepts 10pc of narcotics circulating in the market – which is generally viewed as over-optimistic.

When applied to the figures for seizures so far this year, it places the hypothetical value of the Irish drug trade at over €310m in the same time frame.

But what cannot be denied is that the increasing losses of product and cash are hurting a lot of the crime gangs, not to mention the dozens of individuals now facing serious criminal charges as a result.

The February figures show that there was an almost even split between cannabis and cocaine – at just over €12m each – the two main drugs of choice in Ireland.

On February 18, following an international operation, the DOCB and the Revenue Customs intercepted a €12m cocaine shipment that had arrived on a container ship carrying bananas from Costa Rica.

Gardaí believe that the huge haul was intended for the Irish market, providing further proof of the level of demand for the substance.

In February, more than €12.8m worth of cannabis herb, or weed, was seized, including two major shipments valued of €7.4m and €2.58m.

The fourth largest seizure in the month was that of a mixed consignment of cocaine, crack and cannabis valued at €1.1m worth.

Heroin accounted for less than 1pc of the overall figures – around €100,000 – indicating that demand for the drug is declining and confined to a small cohort.

No seizures of the drug were reported in January or up to March 13.

In January, gardaí seized €2.7m in drugs and more than €2.2m in cash.

In the first two weeks of this month, seizures already exceeded €2.6m.

Gardaí say that the lockdown has contributed to a sharp rise in the amount of cash being seized as the gangs are being forced to store their money because the businesses used to launder drug money are closed.

A senior source said: “There is no doubt that the seizures of drugs and cash have risen dramatically because the pandemic has made it harder to store money and move the product around.

“The money seized in January, for example, was from the Christmas rush and much of it was being hoarded or in the process of being moved when it was intercepted because the criminals couldn’t wash it through the channels they normally use.

“The likes of the DOCB and the divisional drug units are also successfully pursuing gangs proactively.

“The force has been brought back to full strength again after the drop in personnel during the recession which all makes a big difference. It is much harder for the criminals to move around.”