The HSE was notified of a catalogue of alleged financial abuse and neglect of people aged over 80 years old last year.

The HSE was notified of a catalogue of alleged financial abuse and neglect of people aged over 80 years old last year.

HSE warned of range of claims of alleged financial abuse and neglect of people aged over 80

The complaints are revealed in the annual report on safeguarding of people in HSE-run or HSE-funded nursing homes or services for people with a disability.

The report revealed there were 11,780 safeguarding concerns notified last year to the HSE - a 14pc increase on 2017.

READ MORE: 'Losing your Marbles is one thing ….having them stolen is another' - new campaign to support older people to make decisions

It shows for people aged 18-64, that the most significant category of abuse remains alleged physical abuse at 50pc, followed by psychological at 31pc - with more men than women among the reported victims.

Among the over 65s psychological abuse accounted for 33pc of complaints followed by physical abuse at 26pc and financial abuse at 21pc - with more women than men affected.

Stock picture

“Alleged financial abuse and neglect increase with age, with the highest level of reporting in those over 80 years,” said the report.

READ MORE: One in 10 have witnessed abuse of vulnerable adult – research

The alleged perpetrator causing concern is most likely a service user for those 18-64 years and immediate family member for those over 65 years.

“In total there have been over 30,000 safeguarding concerns over the past 3 years - illustrating that the 'No Tolerance' message has been an important plank of the HSE adult safeguarding policy approach.

“The year 2018 saw 17,784 attendances at safeguarding training, exceeding the target by 56pc.

“The total number of institutional abuse concerns alleged has increased from 1pc to 5pc. Further consideration and analysis of the factors underpinning this trend will be required."

International research shows close to one in six older adults experience elder abuse in the community over a year.

“The national HSE data illustrates significant underreporting in relation to this client group," the report continued.

“Further research is required to review the challenges older people face on recognising and reporting abuse to our service.”

Sandra Tuohy, HSE Head of Operations, Services for Older People, said: "It is vital that the learning from this report informs our future planning and supports staff and the vulnerable people who use our services. Safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility and continuing to raise awareness of these issues is key to ensuring vulnerable people are safeguarded in all settings.”

If you, or someone you know, is suffering abuse, tell someone. Get support and stop the abuse. Anyone experiencing abuse can contact their local Safeguarding and Protection Team, details at www.hse.ie/safeguarding, call the HSE Information Line on 1850 24 1850, Monday to Saturday, 8am–8pm, or contact a health professional such as GP, public health nurse or social worker.

Online Editors