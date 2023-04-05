How Spanish property raids have ‘seriously disrupted’ retirement plans of Sligo gangster

Detectives believe they have “seriously disrupted” the retirement plans of gang boss Barry Young after they carried out eight searches in the Alicante region of Spain last week.

Officers from Sligo have identified two ‘mid-range’ apartments and a bar that Young (37) is suspected of “controlling” at locations in Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The raids were carried out in a joint operation with Spain’s Policía Nacional, the Garda’s National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

A total of 12 Garda personnel were involved, including six officers from Sligo, three from CAB and three from GNDOCB.

“The main focus of this phase of the operation was to get documentation and other relevant electronic items in relation to property that Barry Young is suspected of controlling in Spain,” a source said.

“Investigations have established that he owns two apartments and has a major interest in a lucrative pub in the area.

“However, it is likely there is even more property and businesses linked to him in the locality and what will happen now is the documentation and information on devices will need to be translated from Spanish to English.

“Once this is done it will be primarily the job of the CAB officers to determine exactly what Young owns and then a decision will be made on what action can then be taken by law enforcement,” the source explained.

Professional premises such as legal firms were among the eight locations hit in the searches in Spain, which happened over a two-day period and involved targeting locations in some cases which are hundreds of kilometres away from each other.

“Barry Young has long-standing links to this part of Spain. Before the Covid pandemic, he spent a lot of time in Alicante but he almost got trapped back in Ireland when the health crisis began in 2020 and he was stuck at his home in Sligo.

“The benefit of this from a Garda point of view is that it helped when they were building their gangland case against him as he could be watched at close quarters.

“The belief is that Young will be fuming in prison about what took place in Spain during the week because what was targeted there is effectively his retirement plan – properties and a major interest in a pub bought by the proceeds of drug trafficking.

“He will now know now that there is a risk of losing his assets and this will surely be a major concern for him,” the source said.

Sources confirmed that Young has close links to notorious gangster John Gilligan, who is also based in the Alicante area and is facing drugs and weapons charges after being arrested by police there in October, 2020.

“Yes, Young is associated with John Gilligan but there is barely an organised crime gang in the entire island of Ireland that he does not have some link to,” a source said.

This includes his long-running links to the ‘Mr Big’ crime network, very close associations with drug traffickers based in Northern Ireland as well as numerous other criminal gangs, including some of the most dangerous criminals operating in the Clondalkin area.

“Put simply, this is a man that has made major wealth from crime. He is a very smart individual.

“He absolutely hates being in the media – he hates that attention almost as much as being locked up” a source said.

“The truth of the matter is that if he had put his intelligence to better endeavours, Barry Young is a person who could have been a CEO of a legitimate company or be in some other highly skilled role.

“But no, he has devoted his life to crime and is now paying the price for this,” the source added.

Young, with an address of Geldof Drive, Cranmore, Co. Sligo, pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court last month to directing a criminal organisation.

He was charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 4, 2019 and January 15, 2022, both within and outside the State.

Young, who is in custody in Portlaoise Prison, appeared before the three-judge, non-jury court on March 10, where he replied “guilty” when the charge was put to him by the registrar.

He faces the prospect of a very lengthy sentence on May 9 in a case which has been described as “landmark” and “an example of excellent police work” by sources familiar with the probe.

It is understood the weight of evidence sparked him to plead guilty to the charge, which can carry a life imprisonment.

“When the evidence is outlined at that sentencing hearing many people will be astounded at how high-level Young had been operating at in terms of criminality.

“He is a huge player in this country,” a senior source said.

Convicted drug dealer Young muscled in on the lucrative turf of Sligo, Donegal and Leitrim and his network of dealers took control and even managed to bribe a disgraced garda to leak sensitive information over a five-month period.

Former Garda Jimell Henry was jailed for 18 months after she accessed the force’s Pulse system from her base in Sligo and passed on ‘details’ to Young’s crew in Sligo. A court heard she had become compromised by a drug habit.

Young was a close associate of slain gangster Mark ‘Guinea Pig’ Desmond for years and the West Dublin enforcer moved to Sligo to work as a heavy before his murder in a Lucan park in December 2016.

At one stage Young, the ‘Guinea Pig’ and his gang were in a bitter dispute with dissident Republicans in Sligo and the drug dealers ended up coming out on top against the once feared terrorists.

Meanwhile with Young locked up there are concerns his drug-dealing rival Patrick Irwin (41) may try to reassert his control of drug trafficking in the west of Ireland.

On Thursday, Gardaí announced details of their search operation.

The force said in a statement: “As part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised crime in Sligo, we worked with our Spanish colleagues Policias.es on a number of searches in Alicante.”