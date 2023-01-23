How prison turf-war sparked brutal attack that left Nadine Lott’s killer Daniel Murtagh scarred for life

Two low-level criminals have been identified by prison bosses as responsible for the ‘turf-war’ attack on killer Daniel Murtagh – during which he had his face sliced open ‘from temple to chin.’

Murtagh – who is serving life for beating his ex-girlfriend and mum-of-one Nadine Lott to death – has been left scarred for life after the attack on the B1 landing in the Midlands Prison last Tuesday.

The identities of the inmates who attacked the killer have now been established.

It is understood Murtagh was approached by two inmates, Stephen Farrell, from John Sweeney Park, Carlow, and Brendan O’Neill, with addresses in Mountmellick, Laois and Tullamore, in a common area on the landing.

Farrell then punched Murtagh twice in the head before O’Neill used a shiv, a razor melted into a toothbrush handle – to slice the killer’s face open.

"The attack was carried out in seconds,” a source said.

“It was lightning quick.

“The damage was done before prison officers had a chance to realise what was happening. It was obviously premeditated.”

Following the attack, Murtagh was rushed to Portlaoise Hospital for treatment.

He remained under guard at the hospital overnight before being returned to custody in the Midlands Prison on Wednesday.

Sources said both Farrell and O’Neill have been subjected to disciplinary proceedings, known as P-19s.

Both have lost all jail privileges and were removed from the B1 landing.

O’Neill (33), a serial offender, is serving a two-year sentence for criminal damage at Cloghan, Offaly and assault on a member of An Garda Síochána.

He received a four-year sentence, with the two final years suspended, on July 19, 2022.

Stephen Farrell (30)

received an 18-month prison sentence for a host of thefts in the county in March of last year.



Sources said the pair also rowed with Kinahan cartel gangster Gary Thompson – regarded as a close pal of Daniel Murtagh – a couple of weeks ago.

Thompson was one of three men caught “red-handed” in a Kinahan cartel plot to carry out the “execution style” murder of Patsy Hutch at the height of the Kinahan feud.

“The belief is that both incidents are connected and relate to a struggle for power within the jail,” a source said.

“Thompson and Murtagh would see themselves as big men, but Farrell and O’Neill are locals and they view the Midlands as home territory.

“Thompson has a big reputation and would have been moved out of Mountjoy previously after he established himself as ‘top dog’ in the drug trade into the prison.

“But the locals are less than keen on his establishing himself in a similar way down here.”

Murtagh (36) of Melrose Grove, Bawnogue, Clondalkin is serving a life sentence for the murder of his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend Nadine.

The attack happened on December 14, 2019 at mum-of-one Nadine’s apartment in St Mary’s Court, Arklow.

He beat Nadine, the mother of his daughter, so badly she was barely recognisable. She died three days later, on December 17 in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Tuesday’s attack on Murtagh has now been referred to gardaí, but it is believed unlikely he will give a statement ‘for fear of being labelled a rat.’

Contacted last week, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service said she could not comment on matters relating to individual inmates.