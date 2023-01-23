| 10.2°C Dublin

How prison turf-war sparked brutal attack that left Nadine Lott’s killer Daniel Murtagh scarred for life

Murtagh, who is serving life for beating the mum-of-one to death, was attacked in Midlands Prison

Patrick O'Connell

Two low-level criminals have been identified by prison bosses as responsible for the ‘turf-war’ attack on killer Daniel Murtagh – during which he had his face sliced open ‘from temple to chin.’

Murtagh – who is serving life for beating his ex-girlfriend and mum-of-one Nadine Lott to death – has been left scarred for life after the attack on the B1 landing in the Midlands Prison last Tuesday.

