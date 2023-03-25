How modern investigative techniques led to gardaí upgrading Annie McCarrick disappearance to murder

Gardaí are hoping that advances in investigative techniques may help solve the 30-year mystery surrounding the murder of Annie McCarrick.

Her missing persons case was officially upgraded to a murder inquiry this week with a senior detective saying it is “more likely now” that she “came to a foul demise”.

Ms McCarrick was 26 years old when she was last seen alive on March 26, 1993, and would have celebrated her 56th birthday last Tuesday.

The last known image of her is a grainy still captured on a CCTV camera inside the AIB on Sandymount Road.

While there were further sightings later that day, it is the last one with supporting evidence.

Over the past 30 years concerns grew of foul play surrounding the American woman’s disappearance and that she met a violent end.

Those suspicions have been confirmed to detectives at Irishtown garda station who are now treating her missing persons case as murder.

Detective Superintendent Eddie Carroll said that the investigation team are satisfied that it is “more likely now” that Annie McCarrick “came to a foul demise” in or around the day she went missing.

He said this was based on all the information currently available to gardaí.

Over the past three decades several potential suspects have been linked to her disappearance and suspected murder.

Convicted rapist Larry Murphy, connected to other missing persons cases including the 1998 murder of Deirdre Jacob, has been named in the media as a person of interest.

A US private investigator previously told the Irish Independent that he had identified a suspect who was allegedly sighted with Ms McCarrick in Enniskerry on March 26.

Det Supt Carroll said gardaí are aware that a lot has been in the media and, at this stage, would not rule any potential suspects in or out.

The primary focus for gardaí remains seeking justice for Annie McCarrick and her family.

I did for a very, very, very long time but not after 30 years

Her father John died in 2009 without ever knowing what happened to his daughter, while her mother Nancy lives in the US and was recently visited by senior gardaí.

Speaking to RTÉ News from her home, Nancy McCarrick she didn’t believe it was “remotely possible” that Annie was alive after all these years. “I did for a very, very, very long time but not after 30 years,” she said.

Further advancements in investigative techniques may assist gardaí in finally bring closure for the McCarrick family.

Det Supt Carroll yesterday referenced the recent breakthrough in the Kerry Babies inquiry.

This week, two people were arrested almost 40 years after Baby John died, as a result of advances in DNA analysis.

The senior detective said his team now want to explore investigative advances as part of their murder probe following the 1993 disappearance of Annie McCarrick.

So far gardaí have discovered and collated over 5,000 documents and reports, taken more than 300 statements of evidence, and retained several exhibits.

The murder inquiry will also follow up on all reported sightings of Ms McCarrick.

Witnesses said they saw her in the Sandymount Green area, boarding the No 44 bus to Enniskerry; in the Wicklow village later that day and; at Johnnie Fox’s pub in Glencullen.

Justice Minister Simon Harris

The veracity of the later sighting at the bar has been disputed over the years.

However, gardaí are keeping an open mind and will follow up on each sighting. Det Supt Carroll said they are “not in any way closed”.

In an appeal at Irishtown garda station he said there are “person or persons, who have information on the disappearance of Annie McCarrick and her murder on or about March 26, 1993”.

These people, he said, haven’t yet spoken to gardaí or may have done so at the time but were not in a position to tell all they knew.

His comments were echoed by Justice Minister Simon Harris who said gardaí are “absolutely clear” there are people with information on the murder who have not yet come forward.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, Mr Harris described Ms McCarrick as somebody from the US who had come to Ireland and fallen in love with the country.

On the morning of her disappearance, she spoke with her flatmates before they left separately to travel home that weekend.

She arrived at the AIB on Sandymount Road at 11am and also made arrangements with friends, inviting them over to dinner the following day.

However, on the evening of March 27, Annie’s friends became concerned for her welfare.

She wasn’t at home for the pre-arranged dinner and hadn’t shown up to work. Groceries purchased the previous morning were left unpacked in shopping bags.

By March 28 she was reported missing, a report that was confirmed by her mother, who arrived in Dublin two days later.

Almost 30 years later, the investigation is now officially a murder inquiry.