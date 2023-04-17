How Liam Byrne and some of his relatives rose up through the Kinahan cartel ranks

The Byrne Organised Crime Group rose to the top of Ireland’s underworld relying heavily on family connections as they became an integral part of the Kinahan Cartel.

The group, led by Crumlin man Liam Byrne, whose brother David was shot dead in the Regency Hotel attack, forged a close partnership and became a trusted arm of the Kinahan cartel, which became a global player in organised crime over the past two decades.

Members of the Byrne family have been involved in organised crime for decades and Liam’s father James ‘Jaws’ Byrne was a self-described hardened criminal who had links to Martin ‘the General’ Cahill.

Jaws was known for involvement in fraud and counterfeiting and was targeted by CAB and Revenue around the turn of the millennium, agreeing to pay out hundreds of thousands in settlements.

However, the family connections on his wife Sadie’s side would prove very useful to her son Liam Byrne as he became a major player in organised crime.

Sadie is not involved in crime but CAB said in court documents that she was reliant on her son’s criminality for income.

They added: “Sadie Byrne is originally a Roe, a family with strong links to the most senior organised crime groups in Dublin.”

Liam Byrne would rely on some of those family links which included Fat Freddie Thompson, Liam Brannigan and Liam Roe as he rose up through the criminal ranks.

Expand Close David Byrne was murdered at the Regency Hotel / Facebook

From an early age, gardaí were describing Liam Byrne in court as a hardened “career criminal” and a key figure in the drug trade in south Dublin,

In his early teens he was dealing drugs with other young criminals who were supplied by Christy Kinahan Snr, who was basing himself between Ireland and the UK at the time, but they got their supply elsewhere after Kinahan was jailed in the 1990s.

The gang included many people who would go on to be members or rival gangs involved in the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud.

Liam was handed down a four year suspended sentence in January 2000 after being convicted of firearms, burglary and dangerous driving charges – related to an armed robbery - at the age of 19.

Despite being bound to keep the peace as a condition of his suspended sentence, in April of that year he was involved in a vicious baseball attack on former League of Ireland soccer player, Trevor Donnelly, outside a fast food shop in Crumlin in the early hours of the morning.

Donnelly had been in the Abrakebabra after a night out when three drunk women came in and started mouthing off at them.

The women attacked the couple before they managed to leave but one of the women had called Byrne who arrived down and attacked Donnelly.

After the unprovoked attack, he told Mr Donnelly’s girlfriend, Jennifer Doyle: “Tell him if he wakes up it's bullets".

Byrne and his associates made several threats to Mr Donnelly and his partner not to give evidence in court following the attack. Women linked to Byrne also attacked Ms Doyle following a court hearing related to the case.

Attempts were also made to offer money to the couple to not give evidence and a garda involved in the case was also threatened by Byrne associates.

At the time, it was revealed that Donnelly had been forced into hiding after gardaí received intelligence that Byrne’s associates had ordered an INLA hitman to kill him.

Expand Close Liam Byrne, aged 20, after being found guilty of assault / Facebook

Byrne was sentenced to four years for the attack but this was later increased to six years following an undue leniency appeal.

Byrne’s time in jail did nothing to stop his rise through the ranks of the criminal underworld but as he was inside many of his associates were heavily involved in the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud led on one side by Byrne’s cousin Fat Freddie Thompson and the other by Brian Rattigan.

Like the Kinahan-Hutch feud the Crumlin Drimnagh feud was sparked following a dispute between members of the same gang.

The dispute over a drugs seizure led to Rattigan stabbing gang member Declan Gavin to death outside the same Abrakebabra where Byrne assaulted Donnelly. Gavin’s murder was the first of 16 linked to that feud.

Liam Byrne was already behind bars by the time of that stabbing but his brother David, who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel attack, was heavily involved in the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud on Thompson’s side and gave evidence during Rattigan’s trial as he was present when Gavin was killed.

David was suspected of being involved in the murder of Gary Bryan in Walkinstown as part of the feud in 2006.

He was cleared of firearms charges in relation to an August 2008 shooting incident connected to the feud.

Gardaí also arrested David - who was with Eugene 'The Devil' Cullen, a now-deceased convicted murderer - after a 20-year-old man was shot in the lower torso in Ballyfermot.

‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson was not the only one with family connections to the Byrnes to form part of their criminal network.

Other cousins involved in the gang include Liam Roe, who was also present when David Byrne was shot dead at the Regency, Eoin ‘Scarface’ O’Connor – who has multiple previous convictions and was targeted by CAB – Richie Thompson, who is a brother of Freddie and Liam Brannigan who is serving an eight year sentence for conspiring the kill Gary Hanley as part of the feud.

Expand Close 'Fat' Freddie Thompson and Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh at the funeral of David Byrne / Facebook

Liam Byrne’s brother-in-law Anthony McEnroe, who has drug dealing convictions, was described in court as being a “trusted member” of the Byrne Organised Crime Group (BOCG).

A number of others with family connections are involved in the gang.

However, it is another brother-in-law, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh, who was an integral player in both the Byrne and Kinahan operations.

Bomber was originally from Drimnagh but moved to Tamworth near Birmingham in England after being targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau who seized a house off him in Dublin more than 20 years ago.

A nephew of former Martin ‘the General’ Cahill associate Jo Jo Kavanagh, Bomber has been close to the Byrnes for decades and is married to Liam and David’s sister Joanne.

While he was in the UK, he built up a significant drug smuggling operation and had strong links Christy Kinahan Snr who had also spent time living in Tamworth.

Bomber effectively ran the UK and Ireland arm of the Kinahan cartel until he was targeted by UK authorities in recent years

Byrne was not the only one to rely on relatives as part of their extended crime network.

Bomber’s cousins Gerard ‘Hatchet’ Kavanagh and Paul Kavanagh were also part of his operation but both were shot dead in 2014. Both hits were believed to have been ordered by the Kinahan cartel.

By the time Liam Byrne was released from prison in the mid-2000s, Christy Kinahan had moved to Spain and become a bigger player in the international drug scene.

Liam also moved to the Costa Del Sol as he organised drugs and weapons shipment to Ireland from his Spanish base working in conjunction with Kinahan and other criminals.

Expand Close Liam Byrne with his father Jaws Byrne / Facebook

While he was living there, the Sunday World photographed Byrne and his father meeting with criminal figures including Peter ‘Fatso’ Mitchell in the Kinahan-stronghold of Puerto Banus.

Byrne was suspected of being behind a consignment of two RPG 22 rocket launchers, nine kilos of cocaine and an AK-47 machine gun discovered in Kildare in 2010.

Byrne’s associate Jonathan ‘Rocketman’ Harding, who is currently locked up for weapons and money laundering offences, was arrested in connection with that haul but later released without charge.

Byrne returned to Ireland after Spanish authorities targeted the Kinahan cartel on the Costa Del Sol over a decade ago but also spent time abroad.

In March 2012, Byrne, Liam Roe, and their close associate Sean McGovern, who was injured in the Regency Hotel attack, were arrested in Liverpool.

They were questioned about making death threats, blackmail and possession of housebreaking implements. They were never charged in that case and Byrne has not been convicted of any serious offences since being locked up back in the 2000s.

After Kinahan-Hutch feud broke out and he was targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau, Byrne left Ireland and based himself in the UK.

He moved to the Tamworth area close to Bomber Kavanagh and the Sunday World photographed Byrne there after tracking him down in 2019.

Bomber was handed down a 21-year sentence at Ipswich Crown Court last year for organising drug shipments into the UK through a complex import and export operation that used modified machinery to hide drugs and cash from customs and police.

Byrne is understood to have left his Tamworth base after Kavanagh’s downfall but is still considered the leader of the BOCG.

Expand Close Lee Byrne, Liam's son, is in a relationship with Steven Gerrard's daughter, Lilly-Ella / Facebook

In more recent times, he has been photographed socialising with former Liverpool footballer Steven Gerrard whose daughter, Lilly Ella, is going out with Byrne’s son Lee.

Like Lee, Gerrard and his daughter are not involved in criminality.

Gerrard spent this year’s St Patrick’s Day in Dublin with BOCG foot solider Nathan ‘Biggie’ Little.

The Champions League winner posted pictures of himself with Little in a vehicle and captioned it “All day lad” and was later pictured at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn in Crumlin.

Little (24) from the Drimnagh area of Dublin, has been identified by CAB in the High Court as being a low-level member of the Byrne Organised Crime Group.