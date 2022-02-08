How jailed property magnate Jim Mansfield Jr is under investigation in major money laundering probe

Jailed businessman Jim Mansfield Jr is under investigation by gardaí as part of a major money laundering probe.

The Irish Independent can reveal that the 54-year-old was arrested while facing charges before the Special Criminal Court.

He was detained in August 2020 by detectives in relation to the inquiry and quizzed at a Dublin garda station.

Mansfield is one of up to 10 people who have been arrested in relation to the money laundering and fraud investigation.

It is understood that the businessman is not the primary focus of the investigation but was detained along with a number of associates and a legal professional.

He has not been charged in relation to the inquiry and is believed to have denied any wrongdoing.

A senior source said that the investigation, described as “complex”, remains live with files prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It follows a series of raids seven years ago targeting Mansfield-linked properties in an operation led by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), ­Revenue and the former Organised Crime Unit.

The property magnate, of Tassagart House in Saggart, west Dublin, was yesterday jailed for 18 months by the non-jury Special ­Criminal Court for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court found that he ordered the destruction of CCTV footage relating to the abduction of his former security adviser Martin Byrne.

During the trial Mr Byrne said that he gave 16 statements to the CAB about the Mansfield group.

Investigations by the bureau and other garda units have uncovered a network of different criminals and paramilitaries who were linked to Jim Mansfield Jr.

The Special Criminal Court also remarked that Mansfield became involved with some “very dangerous players” and that dissident groups acted on his behalf. This included republican terrorists Dessie O’Hare, known as the ‘Border Fox’, and Declan ‘Whacker’ Duffy.

He also had links to Real IRA member Nathan Kinsella (42), who the non-jury court heard used the businessman’s mansion like an office.

Kinsella was a close associate of murdered Real IRA leader Alan Ryan and had served time for membership of an illegal organisation.

He had also previously been kneecapped in a punishment shooting as part of an internal dispute following Ryan’s ­murder.

Evidence was given during the trial that Mansfield paid up to €10,000 a month in protection money to the dissident terror group.

Gardaí also suspected that a convicted armed robber from Crumlin provided security to the businessman at one point.

The man, aged in his 30s, has served a jail term for cash-in-transit raids and also has ­suspected dissident links.

Mansfield had been formally warned of threats to his life, with one of these from the “Cock Wall” gang in a dispute over money.

Gardaí learned of threats to his life during their investigation into the murder of criminal ‘Fat’ Andy Connors.

When asked about this ­dispute in press interviews over the years, Mansfield would deny that he was under threat in any way. “I wouldn’t see any reason why anyone would want to harm me,” he said at the time.

Mansfield was also an associate of socialite and high-end car dealer Lee Cullen during the Celtic Tiger era, and both men were close friends of the late model Katy French.

In 2018, Cullen was jailed for 21 years after being convicted of smuggling firearms into the UK as a four-man gang.

The non-jury court also heard how an INLA faction provided security to the Mansfield family at one point.

Gardaí believe that he forged links with the group through two close associates, including a fraudster originally from south Dublin.