How ex-councillor Jonathan Dowdall, who was a former friend of the Hutch family, became a state witness

Robin Schiller

Originally from the north inner city, ex-Sinn Féin member has known The Monk since he was 15

Increased garda presence outside court for the appearance of Jonathan Dowdall and Gerry Hutch. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Increased garda presence outside court for the appearance of Jonathan Dowdall and Gerry Hutch. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Jonathan Dowdall knew the writing was on the wall as he sat in garda custody for the murder of David Byrne and asked to speak with a member of the witness protection programme.

Originally from the north-inner city, he has known Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch since he was 15 and borrowed thousands of euro from the family for different reasons over the years.

