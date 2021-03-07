How did a sexual predator manage to escape the attention of the authorities for so long?

The 30th September 2017 was a bright, dry day, the sort of weather you appreciate if you’re going to be spending a couple of hours on a sideline. I was coaching the Clontarf under 20s at the time. At late notice, after a postponement, we had managed to arrange a friendly with Garryowen, filling the gap nicely before our competitive season kicked off. It was an early start to a busy day. We were due in Dooradoyle before 11am ahead of a noon kick-off, to be followed by watching our senior team playing Garryowen in the All Ireland League.

All was going according to plan. We got away on time without any late drama and made decent time to Portlaoise, where we were to pick up one of our players at the motorway services. We parked pretty close to a bus which coincidentally was carrying another rugby team; the UCD AIL side, en route to Cork Con for the third round in that campaign.

As our players headed into the shop to fill their faces the UCD lads were on the way out. I came across John McClean, a man who I considered synonymous with College rugby. I’ve known him a long time without knowing him well. My first contact with him would have been some years after he started in UCD, in 1996. I’d have rung him from time to time to get a steer on players coming through the UCD Academy, or maybe had made a name for themselves through the AIL side. I had his home number and his number in the university. I always found him cheerful and helpful.

On that day in Portlaoise we stopped for a chat. He didn’t sound too confident about UCD’s chances in Con, despite two good wins in the first two rounds, and was interested in what sort of under 20s team we had in Clontarf. It was a two-minute conversation. throughout which I was struck by how awful he looked. He had a sizeable plaster on his scalp; he was gaunt, and while never a big man he seemed to have shrunk. As I got back on our bus, I reckoned that whatever was wrong with him it was serious.

Six months later, Village magazine named him as a child abuser in Terenure College. The link to the piece was passed on to me via whatsapp, with an accompanying comment about the Doc - McClean’s nickname in Terenure - and his bedside manner. I was stunned. The stressed, gaunt look made sense. My impression of him was a quiet man devoted to rugby, who had a strong track record with Terenure College, the Leinster Schools side, and then UCD.

“No, I always thought he was a creepy fucker,” a friend of mine said when I broached the topic with him. That hadn’t been my impression, so I’d missed that one too.

I wondered how McClean could possibly have gotten away with it while maintaining such a high profile as a successful coach. I didn’t consider myself ignorant of the presence of paedophiles in schools. Like most men educated in the 1970s/80s in Ireland my school, St Paul’s College, had a couple of predators, one of whom, Fr Donal Gallagher, was exposed after being moved to the School of the Deaf in Cabra, where he then abused young girls, having played the field of young boys in St Paul’s. He appeared after my time in the school, but friends remember him vividly by his nickname: ‘Fr Feeler’. He was the chaplain. His modus operandi was to take lads behind the screen in the school oratory for confession, and touch them up.

Another priest in St Paul’s, Fr Harbison – like Gallagher, now long deceased – was notorious for pursuing us. When he appeared on the pool deck it was like the scene on Amity Beach in Jaws when the shark alarm is raised. I never once came home to my mother with the news that we had a priest who liked grabbing kids by the genitals in the school’s new swimming pool. When he would storm through the dressing-room block after rugby training it was panic stations as he ripped our togs off to take showers naked, as was his strict rule. It was easier to write your own sick note when double PE would involve a pool session where he might magically materialise, a skill I practised with more diligence than any homework.

So by the same rationale I reckoned John McClean must have benefitted from the reluctance to call authority into question. In the 1970s and ’80s, no kid’s vocabulary included the term ‘paedophile.’ You knew what priest or teacher to avoid and, frankly, it was a running joke. You never heard the horror stories of lads who couldn’t escape. That would come many years later.

When I read the testimony of McClean’s victims in Terenure College I struggled to join the dots with the man I had come across so often. Surely the loneliest, most frightening place in the world is to be a kid preyed upon by a seemingly untouchable adult. The stories mentioned how the dogs in the street knew about McClean long before he was ushered out of Terenure College, under the cover of darkness, and then skipped out to Belfield without any apparent damage to his reputation.

This dog was clueless. In between Village magazine breaking the story and the case coming to court, I checked with a few past pupils from Terenure, and got mixed messages. Some tallied with my own experience in St Paul’s, that McClean was in the cohort of men to be avoided, but didn’t every school have at least one of those? And it wasn’t something you’d be telling your folks about. Another, from a fella I don’t know very well and who was probably afraid he’d be quoted directly, said it was all news to him.

The sequence of obfuscation and cover-up in Terenure College was hardly unique. There must have been a virtual travel agency serving the religious orders in Ireland for moving their paedophiles from place to place. But how badly did the lads in UCD feel at having been taken in by McClean? If I felt stupid for having been friendly to him, and treating him with respect, how did they feel for embracing him as a vital cog in their rugby machine, their Director of Rugby no less?

Surely they were scrambling to get a handle on how he came in the gate with such baggage but was not weighed down by it? What protocol obtained in 1996 around hiring people? Was a formal interview, complete with references, a fundamental part of the process? Did he have an influence over what schoolboys were offered places in the UCD Academy? Did he make house calls?

When the court case concluded last month, and John McClean was sent down for eight years – he is currently in Mountjoy - I expected UCD to put words on some of that. Mostly I expected them to express horror at having sheltered and recompensed such a vile abuser. Initially they issued a two-line statement saying McClean’s crimes are “abhorrent” and the devastation caused by his actions is “unforgiveable.”

That was the end of the on-record stuff. It was understood however that the club was keen to put as much distance between themselves and McClean, highlighting that he retired in 2011, receiving a presentation to mark the event, but was no longer a member when all this came to light. You’d be forgiven for inferring that McClean went home to Harold’s Cross that night in 2011 with his plaque or pennant, or whatever it was, and didn’t darken the door of the university again. Except he never went away. I kept bumping into him at UCD games where he would be with the team, inside the barrier, to all appearances a central part of the set-up.

Last week the Sunday Independent asked UCD for a follow up. “In the light of paedophile John McClean’s survival in the Irish rugby system long after he should have been expelled, what changes will UCD make/or have made, to guard against something similar happening again?”

An unnamed spokesperson responded: “The first UCD Rugby Club became aware of the allegations against John McClean was through a media report in 2018. To date, no incident relating to John McClean has been brought forward to the Club. UCD Rugby Club complies with all of the measures detailed in the Children’s First Act 2015, as implemented by the UCD Athletic Union Council, the Governing Body for UCD clubs. The Rugby Club is also fully compliant with all IRFU requirements. The crimes that John McClean committed are abhorrent and the devastation that his actions have caused to so many people is unforgivable.”

UCD want to appear mortified they let McClean in the door. It’s likely he could have walked into a lot of clubs under the employment practices that obtained back in 1996, but I’m guessing here. The chances of such a sequence of events unfolding again, you would think, are unlikely. Without clarity on how this happened, without knowing how McClean’s transition from one job to another was so smooth, without any commitment to lift lids and shake trees and see what falls out, John McClean’s victims will have unanswered questions. If you were a member of UCD RFC, you’d have some questions of your own.

