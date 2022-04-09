| 0.1°C Dublin

How could ambulance volunteer get drug to rape teens?

Order of Malta bosses will meet following the second conviction in sickening sex abuse case

Betrayed trust: Order of Malta volunteer Jordan Murphy took video footage as a teenager was sexually assaulted by Scott Brown (pictured). Photo: Ernie Leslie Expand
Ken Foy

Gardaí and the family of a rape victim have “very serious concerns” about how an Order of Malta ambulance services volunteer managed to steal medication he later used to drug his targets.

The issue is due to be discussed by senior members of the Order of Malta at a meeting today following the sex abuse controversy that has resulted in two of its volunteers being convicted of grave offences against two boys.

