Houses evacuated after suspect device found during search by gardaí in Drogheda
Houses have been evacuated in Drogheda, Co Louth after gardaí conducting a drugs search found what they believe to be a pipe bomb.
The house, in Marley Court, was searched as part of the ongoing investigation by gardai into organised crime this evening.
A garda spokesman said that during the search Gardai also found what they believe to be a pipe bomb.
The scene was preserved and the Army EOD team arrived on site a short time ago.
The spokesman added: "During the search quantities of suspected cocaine and amphetamines were seized. A suspect device was also found inside the house by investigating gardaí.
"The scene has been preserved and Army EOD have been requested to examine the device. A cordon has been put in place and a number of nearby houses have been evacuated."
Two people, a 56-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were arrested and are currently detained in Drogheda Garda station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.
Online Editors