Houses have been evacuated in Drogheda, Co Louth after gardaí conducting a drugs search found what they believe to be a pipe bomb.

Houses evacuated after suspect device found during search by gardaí in Drogheda

The house, in Marley Court, was searched as part of the ongoing investigation by gardai into organised crime this evening.

A garda spokesman said that during the search Gardai also found what they believe to be a pipe bomb.

The scene was preserved and the Army EOD team arrived on site a short time ago.

The spokesman added: "During the search quantities of suspected cocaine and amphetamines were seized. A suspect device was also found inside the house by investigating gardaí.

"The scene has been preserved and Army EOD have been requested to examine the device. A cordon has been put in place and a number of nearby houses have been evacuated."

Two people, a 56-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were arrested and are currently detained in Drogheda Garda station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Online Editors