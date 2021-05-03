'Hopefully he'll never get parole' – family of Jill Bishop relieved murderer Michael McLaughlin is denied prison release again

Jill Bishop who was murdered by Michael McLaughlin in Bray, Co Wicklow, in 1991

A murderer who was put back in prison after making unwanted approaches to a young woman after his release has been denied freedom again after making another parole application.

In 1991, Michael Dean McLaughlin beat Bray teenager Jill Bishop to death after meeting her at a Halloween disco at a hotel in the town. Her naked body was found the next day.

McLaughlin also forced a £1 coin down Jill's throat during the attack.

He was arrested the day the 18-year-old's body was discovered, showed no remorse, and pleaded not guilty when charged with murder.

He was finally released from jail in 2017 after serving life.

The Bishop family had campaigned for a copy of his photograph to be circulated prior to his release because they did not know what he looked like and were fearful he could be standing beside them in the street and they would not know him.

They were also concerned that other women could be approached by McLaughlin, unaware of his violent past.

However, the Irish Prison Service told them it could not supply such a photograph under the Data Protection Act.

It was only when The Herald published an image of him that an 18-year-old cafe worker in Dublin alerted her family that McLaughlin had been approaching her at work and trying to establish a friendship with her.

She did not realise who he was until the picture was published, and reacted with shock.

McLaughlin had been released on licence and had to sign-on at Mountjoy jail on a weekly basis.

But after the story of him approaching a young woman the same age as his victim was published, he ended up back behind bars after going to sign-on the next time.

"There would be concerns that his behaviour could be inappropriate," a source said at the time.

Now just over two years later, McLaughlin’s 10th application for parole has been refused and he has been told he has to remain behind bars.

The news was welcomed by Jill's family, who have been told the parole board have recommended that McLaughlin continue to engage with prison services and take part in recommended therapeutic courses and assessments.

He will also be considered for meetings with his family outside of prison in ‘neutral venues’.

“Hopefully he will never get parole because he has the potential to kill again. He got out for nearly a year and started harassing a young woman the same age as Jill. He hasn’t learned. It’s in him. He would reoffend again,” said Jill’s sister, Karen.

“He is a danger to society. He has proven that himself. Yet he will still get to meet his parents outside of prison. My parents have to go to a graveyard to visit their daughter,” she added.

The family of the young woman who McLaughlin had tried to befriend after his release said as far as they are concerned he is “in the right place”.

“Some things don’t change, as his carry-on in relation to approaching my daughter has shown. His actions have already proven that,” said the young woman’s father.

At the time The Herald exposed McLaughlin’s actions, the young cafe worker told of how he had made his approaches over a period of months.

“l’d frequently get older men making comments like 'if I was 20 years younger' and that kind of thing, but it's generally harmless banter," said the teen.

"But this was different. There was something weird about him.

"It wasn't just casual conversation. It was like 'what do you do?' and 'what are your hobbies?' and 'where are you going to college?' and even 'where do you live?'.

"My manager said I didn't have to serve him any more.

"Then, about two weeks later he was sitting in the lobby area and he called me over and said he didn't want to make me feel uncomfortable by giving me his number, but asked me to call him.

McLaughlin persisted, and gave the teenager a card at Easter time.

The cafe worker then noticed that she was spotting McLaughlin in other places, such as the city centre, where he would approach her and shake her hand and try to initiate conversation.

After he was put back in jail, the cafe worker said she felt safer and other young women could feel safe too.

It is unclear when McLaughlin can apply for parole again as each prisoner’s situation is taken on a case-by-case basis.

