Homeless man hospitalised after 'stabbing in tent' in city park

A homeless man has been hospitalised after an apparent stabbing in the capital last night.

The man (50s) had been living in a tent in Wolfe Tone Park in Dublin's north-inner-city.

According to the Feed Our Homeless (FOH) organisation the man was seriously injured following a stabbing.

Gardai confirmed they are investigating an incident of assault in the park.

However, they would not confirm the nature of the attack.

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred on Sunday evening August 18, at approximately 10pm," a Garda Spokesperson told the Independent.ie

"An injured man in his early 50s was taken to Mater Hospital and investigations are ongoing."

FOH founder Tony Walsh called on relevant authorities to take action, saying that sleeping in tents in the city was not safe.

His outreach team were checking in on homeless people in the area when they came upon the scene of the alleged assault.

Mr Walsh said he was concerned for the safety of homeless people living in tents in the city.

He added that he hopes the injured man recovers well that that justice in brought upon those who inflicted his injuries.

"This type of callous behavior where a vulnerable homeless person was left seriously injured whilst sleeping in his tent is totally unacceptable and has no place in our community.

We hope the relevant authorities catch up with who ever is responsible for this horrible nasty callous act, and they are brought to justice also brought before the courts."

It is understood that the gardaí remained in the areas for some time after being alerted to the incident by another person who was sleeping rough there.

