Homeless man (33) found dead in Dublin had been victim of assault a day earlier

A 33-year-old homeless man found dead in Dublin had been the victim of an assault a day earlier.

Gardaí have launched an appeal for information after the man’s body was discovered in the city centre earlier this month.

The deceased, who was originally from Eastern E­­urope, passed away on the boardwalk area of Ormond Quay on June 4.

He was found at around 6.20am that morning and gardaí were alerted.

The man had been homeless for some time and had been staying around the Dublin 1 area.

Independent.ie understands that he had been the victim of an assault the previous evening close to where his body was discovered.

Footage circulated on social media captured the moment the man is punched in the head before being knocked to the floor.

The video also shows him lying motionless on the ground after the assault.

A number of other people were present at the time and at least one other man was also punched, suffering a cut to the face.

A post-mortem has since been completed, the results of which gardaí are not releasing for operation reasons.

However, it’s understood the examinations have determined that the man did not die as a direct result of the assault.

A source said: “This man was the victim of an assault the day before his body was discovered but examinations have confirmed it was not the reason for his death.

“A video of this incident has also been shared via social media which gardaí are aware of, and they want to determine what happened in the 12 hours between the assault and this man being found”.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who was in the boardwalk area in the hours before the body was found to come forward.

“Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the Ormond Quay and surrounding areas between 6pm on 03/06/2021 – 6.20am 04/06/2021,” a spokesman said.

“Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Store Street on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” the spokesman added.