Home of Kinahan gang boss Liam Byrne on market for €400,000 after CAB seizure

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) taking possession of Liam Byrne’s house in Crumlin in Dublin

The home of a senior Kinahan associate seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has gone on the market for just €400,000.

The Dublin property where Liam Byrne (40) lived was once valued at around €1m with extensive refurbishments carried out on the house.

It was confiscated by the CAB over two years ago following a major inquiry into Byrne’s organised crime gang.

The property, at 2 Raleigh Square in Crumlin, has now been advertised for less than half of its previous estimated value.

The three-bedroom home has a garage containing a gym and spa room, with an outhouse in the back garden fitted out as a games room with a bar.

Most of the lavish fixtures and fittings were removed before the property was handed over to the Bureau.

Expand Close Liam Byrne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liam Byrne

The house was registered to his sister Maria Byrne but her brother lived there and had been paying rent through his car business LS Active Car Sales.

It had been bought legitimately for €250,000 in 2011 but was refurbished for €740,000 with the proceeds of Liam Byrne’s criminality.

The extensive renovations carried out included a hot tub and state-of-the art security system, while chandeliers were dotted around the property.

It was described as Byrne’s “crown jewel” with the CAB saying he was the leader of a crime gang linked to the Kinahan cartel.

The Byrne Organised Crime Gang (BOCG) was found to be involved in the importation and distribution of controlled drugs and firearms in Ireland.

In February 2019 the Crumlin house was forfeited and a receiver appointed by the High Court.

When workmen were boarding up the property four months later, the Bureau were on hand to ensure that they could do so safely.

It was raided by detectives in March 2016 and heavily armed members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) needed specialist equipment to cut through reinforced doors.

Byrne has more recently spent his time in the UK Midlands while some of his younger associates remain in the Crumlin area.

The confiscation of the Raleigh Square home was the final blow by the CAB against the BOCG Gang with a total of 47 assets confiscated under proceeds of crime legislation.

In total close to €2m worth of assets have been seized from the crime gang under Operation Lamp.

It included three properties, 25 high-end and luxury cars, three electric bikes, a dune buggy, four Rolex and Breitling watches, two platinum and gold diamond rings and over €50,000 in cash.

The inquiry into the BOCG found that it “originated in Dublin but now has interests in Spain, the Netherlands, south America and Dubai.

The CAB said it is part of the larger Kinahan organised crime group’s (KOCG) network.

The High Court found the KOCG was previously led and directed by Christopher Kinahan Snr, but that the day-to-day operations are now managed by his sons, Christopher Jr and Daniel Kinahan.

It has been involved in a bloody feud with the Hutch gang which led to 18 deaths in Ireland and Spain.