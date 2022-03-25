‘Hold on tight’: Conor McGregor swaps Bentley for Jet Ski following dangerous driving charge

Conor McGregor has swapped his €170,000 Bentley for a Jet Ski following his dangerous driving charge.

The 33-year-old was detained at Lucan Garda Station on Tuesday while driving his Bentley Continental GT.

The luxury car was seized following his arrest but it has since been returned to him.

Taking to Instagram the Dubliner showed he doesn’t need the road as he shared snaps of himself on a jet ski.

“Hold on tight,” he captioned the series of images showing him enjoying time on the water.

The UFC star, who has a number of road traffic convictions, was travelling along the N4 between Lucan and Palmerstown when he came to garda attention this week.

He was pulled over by Gardaí and subsequently arrested for road traffic offences.

Conor McGregor, the world's highest earning athlete in 2021, was then brought to Lucan garda station where he has since been station charged and released on bail.

He was charged with dangerous driving and will appear before Blanchardstown district court next month.

He previously appeared before the same court in 2017 when he was fined €400 for speeding.

A spokesperson for Conor McGregor said: “Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardaí for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

On conviction, the charge of dangerous driving carries a maximum punishment of a fine up to €5,000 or six months imprisonment, or both.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that they detained a man on Tuesday in relation to the incident.

"Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022.”

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

A video posted to Twitter showed the moment the MMA fighter was pulled over by Gardaí.

A fan had been recording a video of the UFC star cruising in his car with the sun roof down when the Gardaí signalled for him to pull over and stop.

During the 26 second clip, the McGregor fans can be heard shouting: "Up the Mac" before their tone dramatically changes when the Gardaí turn on their sirens.

One man then shouts: "Are you f**kin' sh**in' me? They are pulling him."