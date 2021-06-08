‘Highly likely’ Irish gangsters were targeted in global police sting that led to 800 arrests 

Map published by Europol showing the countries - not including Ireland - involved in the huge sting operation

FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner speaks during a news conference to announce a massive worldwide takedown based on the FBI's investigation involving the interception of encrypted communications in San Diego, California, U.S. June 8, 2021.REUTERS/Mike Blake

Senior gardaí say it is “highly likely” that major Irish crime organisations, such as the Kinahan cartel, were targeted in the global police sting which has led to the arrests of 800 people.

Europol announced details of the operation codenamed Operation Trojan Shield in which encrypted phones used by criminals were secretly planted by law enforcement agencies.

In Ireland, no one has been arrested or anywhere raided as part of the investigation.

The operation was instigated in the United States by the FBI and Ireland was not mentioned today as one of the 16 countries that participated.

While some Irish crime organisations are believed to have used the compromised ANOM network, it is understood that it has not been as popular with criminal networks here as other secret encrypted platforms.

Read More

“An Garda Síochána has no comment to make on this investigation,” a Garda spokesman said.

A spokeswoman at Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency, said that she was unaware of the involvement of Irish law enforcement agencies in the massive international police investigation.

However a senior source said that “it is likely” that the Garda's highly secretive National Crime and Security intelligence service had “some involvement” in the investigation.

The source also said it was “highly improbable” that Irish-led criminal organisations like the Kinahan cartel were not among the hundreds of targets of the probe.

“Just because there is an official ‘no comment’ from An Garda Síochána does not mean that they are not involved in this at some level, particularly in their Crime and Security section,” the source said.

Gardaí also refused to comment after European police agencies compromised the EncroChat phone encryption service last July, leading to the arrest and conviction of dozens of senior criminals including some with links to the Kinahan cartel.

Included in these convictions was Co Offaly trucking boss Thomas Maher (40), who was jailed for 14 years last December at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty to transporting cocaine from the Netherlands to Ireland via the UK and laundering cash after he was snared by his own Encrochat messages.

The lack of official comment from gardaí has led to some criticism that, unlike most other police forces, gardaí have not used information from the Encrochat breakthrough to make arrests and secure prosecutions here.

However the Irish Independent understands that gardaí are “actively attempting” to build cases in relation to information gleamed from a number of intercepted Encrochat conversations, according to sources.

“Things are going on in the background and unlike perhaps in other jurisdictions, there is a concern that public comment on these matters by gardaí may prejudice future criminal prosecutions,” the source added, before refusing to confirm what role if any gardaí have had in either investigation.

The busted ANOM network, co-ordinated by the FBI and Australian law enforcement partners, has seen 800 arrests, the seizure of 32 tons of cocaine, cannabis and meth amphetamine, 250 firearms and around €40m of criminal proceeds.

As well as gaining the ability to decrypt messages in real time, the FBI and others are said to have launched an elaborate plot to encourage suspected criminals to use ANOM cryptophones.

The devices had no email, call or GPS services and could only message other ANOM phones, could only be bought on the black market and required a code from an existing user to access.

“Criminals needed to know a criminal to get a device,” the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

“The devices organically circulated and grew in popularity among criminals, who were confident of the legitimacy of the app because high-profile organised crime figures vouched for its integrity.”

Europol said that criminal networks have a huge demand for encrypted communication platforms to facilitate their criminal activities but the market for encrypted platforms is volatile.

They stated that taking down the Encrochat encrypted platform last July and the Sky ECC network in March of this year led many criminal organisations in Europe to seek “a quick encrypted replacement for a communication platform that would allow them to evade law enforcement detection”.

This “deliberate and strategic” action by law enforcement agencies resulted “in the migration of some of the criminal Sky ECC customer base to the FBI-managed platform Anom”, according to Europol.

Europol’s deputy executive director, Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, said: “This operation is an exceptional success by the authorities in the United States, Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand and the other European members of the Operational Task Force.

“Europol co-ordinated the international law enforcement community, enriched the information picture and brought criminal intelligence into ongoing operations to target organised crime and drug-trafficking organisations, wherever they are and however they choose to communicate.

“I am very satisfied to see Europol supporting this operation and strengthen law enforcement partnerships by emphasizing the multi-agency aspect of the case.”

The Australian Federal Police said that as a result of the operation, a total of 224 people were now facing more than 500 charges in Australia alone, while six underground drug labs were shut down and firearms and $45m in cash was seized.

New Zealand Police said it was the “world's most sophisticated law enforcement action against organised crime to date”.