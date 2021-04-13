‘He’s sitting on the mat now catching some sun’ – relief at return of dog stolen by hammer-wielding thief

A man has been reunited with his beloved pet dog after his pet was snatched from him by an assailant who threatened him with a hammer.

Denis McCarthy said he was “terrified” after he had to dodge being hit in the head with a hammer by a man in a surgical mask and hoodie.

He said the man kidnapped his French bulldog Rocco and hopped into a white Ford Focus. Luckily, gardaí retrieved the dog later the same night and brought him home.

The incident occurred last Sunday at around 4.30pm on Ballincollie Road, Ballyvolane, Co Cork.

"I was out walking with Rocco at about 4 o clock; we do the same route every day,” Mr McCarthy said on Cork’s Red FM.

“We came to the start of a lane and a white ford focus went past me, it didn’t seem suspicious… then a man jumped out with a face mask on and a hood and a hammer and he said ‘give me that dog’ then he tried to hit me a couple of times with the hammer. I was ducking trying to avoid it and he sped away.

“The first thing I did was take a picture of the car when it was driving away, I thought I had got the reg but they actually had it covered with tissue - so they knew what they were doing.”

Mr McCarthy sent the picture to gardaí, who went looking for the car.

Luckily, Rocco was returned to his owner at around 11pm that night. After the incident, the dog owner put an appeal out on social media and thanked everyone who shared his post as he believes it helped gardaí find the pup.

"The guards arrived back with him at about half 11. They said that they couldn’t give too much information at the time and they would be back in contact. So I don’t really know how they got him back to be honest,” he said.

"Social media I think is the reason I got him back. You know, it’s serious what happened, it was violent.”

Despite being away from his owner for a number of hours, the one-year-old French bulldog isn’t too shook, according to his owner.

"It’s like nothing happened, he’s sitting there on the mat now catching some sun,” Mr McCarthy said. “It’s like he was never gone.”

A garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made in relation to this incident, but that the investigation was ongoing.

