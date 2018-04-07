Hero barman praised for rescuing teen (18) from vicious attack

A hero barman rescued a young woman from a vicious attack in the centre of Listowel in the early hours of Monday, coming between her and her assailant to get her into his van while immediately raising the alarm.

A hero barman rescued a young woman from a vicious attack in the centre of Listowel in the early hours of Monday, coming between her and her assailant to get her into his van while immediately raising the alarm.

The young woman (18) was subsequently rushed to University Hospital Kerry where she was treated for her injuries, including severe bruising to her face. The vicious assault happened in Charles Street at roughly 4am as the girl was walking home having been socialising in the town earlier.

The Kerryman understands that the young woman knew the male who attacked her. A man was later arrested. Gardaí are now following a definite line of enquiry in the investigation. Gardaí described her rescuer as 'heroic' this week as they appealed for information from anyone who might have witnessed the attack.

The barman had been driving home in his van after work when he came upon the scene, immediately rushing to the young woman's aid, saving her from further injury and getting her into the safety of his vehicle. "His actions were quite heroic in rushing to the immediate aid of the young woman," a spokesperson for the gardaí told The Kerryman.

Gardaí arrived on the scene within minutes as they co-ordinated an emergency response that saw the young woman taken to hospital in Tralee. She is thankfully expected to make a full recovery.

Kerryman