Headquarters of Mr Flashy's drugs gang raided by armed gardai in 'stash' swoop

Armed gardai last night stormed the Dublin headquarters of a drugs cartel led by gangster Mr Flashy.

Our exclusive image shows local gardai and detectives searching the house in Finglas, which is suspected of being used as a "stash house".

Armed officers attached to specialist units were first used to gain access to the property before the building was searched.

Bulletproof

The house, on Ratoath Road, has bulletproof windows and an extensive CCTV system.

Gardai believe it is used as the control centre for Mr Flashy's drugs mob, who are linked to a number of feuds in west Dublin.

Our picture shows officers examining rooms around the house and carrying out detailed inspections.

The property has been targeted on a number of occasions by rival mobsters, during which shots fired at it.

Gardai remained at the house last night, and a source said the operation "is still live".

Dozens of gardai descended on the scene at around 8pm yesterday, including members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU), while the garda helicopter circled above.

Mr Flashy and his crew are involved in a number of serious feuds across Dublin, including with local Finglas criminals as well as a Corduff mob.

The 26-year-old mobster is suspected of leading a crew of more than 20 criminals who are heavily involved in the drugs trade in west Dublin.

Only last week, a 19-year-old gang associate was the target of a major garda operation in which €24,000 worth of cocaine was seized.

A number of properties in the Cabra area were also searched on Wednesday of last week, but the target of the raids, who was previously arrested over the feud murder of Derek Coakley Hutch, was not arrested during that operation.

A senior associate of the mob, Scott Capper (30), was this week jailed for three-and-a-half years after being convicted of two city centre assaults.

Muscle

"Capper has acted as muscle for this gang for years," a source told Independent.ie.

"They are an organisation that has over 20 core members and this individual would be one of the most important members."

The gang also had close links to Coolock drug dealer Sean Little, who was shot dead near Balbriggan in May, and Zach Parker, who was fatally shot in Swords last January.

Asylum-seeker Hamid Sanambar, an Iranian national shot dead in May, was also considered a significant member of the drugs gang.

