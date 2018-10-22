THE devastated daughter of a postman who was left in a permanent vegetative state after being shot at his home 10 years ago has said it's "not fair" that justice has never been served.

'He will never recover' - family of Robert Delany left in vegetative state after shooting appeal for information

Robert Delany was just 27 when he was shot at his home in Tallaght, west Dublin on the morning of October 22 2008.

Robert, his partner and their two young daughters had been sleeping in the house when he heard a knock at their door. He was shot in the head as he looked out an upstairs window.

He survived but suffered serious brain injuries and remains in a permanent vegetative state.

Postman Robert Delany was shot in October 2008

Ten years on from the attack, his family has appealed for information about the shooting, saying they want justice for Robert.

His daughter Megan (17) told RTE's Crimecall: "It’s not fair that we have to live our lives like this and whoever did it can live their life perfectly."

Robert’s father Terry has also spoken on the programme - which will air tonight - about the devastating impact of the shooting.

"Robert is in a permanent vegetative state, he will never recover. It’s described as medically between life and death.

"They say time is a great healer but in this type of situation, it’s not," he said.

Robert's mother Noeleen said that she is "broken-hearted" about what happened to her son.

She said: "I’ll never get over it. I was broken-hearted for myself and also for his two girls to think that they didn’t have a daddy anymore, it was devastating."

A total of nine people have been detained by gardai but there have been no arrests for a number of years.

The Delany family remain desperate for answers and his Sinéad is urging for anyone with information about what happened to her brother to come forward.

In an emotional plea, she said: "Those responsible have sisters, parents, brothers, wives, their own children... and they’re not talking, that’s the hard part.

"They could help us bring justice for Bob if they just spoke out."

The Herald previously reported that gardai believe that Robert was shot because he had tried to stop a pub row in south Co Dublin a couple of weeks earlier.

Following his intervention in the argument, Robert had been told: "We'll get you."

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact them through Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60 or at Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000.

Crimecall airs on RTE One tonight at 9.35pm

Online Editors