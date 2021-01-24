Haulier and girlfriend arrested in multi-million euro drugs and cash seizure

Gardaí from GNDOCB supported by the Garda Dog Unit seized approximately €1,120,000 of cannabis during searches in Monaghan & Louth on January 23, 2021. A firearm, ammunition, & €100,000 in cash were also seized. A man and woman were also arrested. Photo: Gardai

A haulier and his girlfriend have been arrested as part of a multi-million euro drugs and cash seizure targeting a major crime gang based in the north-east.

Detectives also recovered a firearm and ammunition during a series of raids in two border counties over the weekend.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) carried out a number of searches in Monaghan and Louth at around 12pm on Saturday.

During the operation cannabis herb with an estimated street value of over €1.1 million was recovered along with €100,000 in cash.

Gardaí believe the money is the proceeds of crime and the profits of a large drug dealing network based in the north-east of the country.

It’s understood the drugs were discovered during one raid at a Monaghan property where a man and a woman were also arrested.

The 29-year-old male in custody is a haulier suspected of being used to store drugs for the criminal gang.

His 26-year-old girlfriend was also arrested and both are currently being detained at CastleblayneyGarda Station on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking.

A Garda spokesman said they are currently being detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

They can be held for a period of up to seven days before being charged or released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Members of the Garda Dog Unit also assisted in the searches.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who oversees the Garda’s national units investigating organised and serious crime, said the seizure will help in their aim to dismantle the gangs they are targeting.

"Organised crime groups continue to operate despite the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Garda Síochána is pursuing them with rigour and determination. It is this determination which has given rise to success today, whereby the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, have located and seized a sizable quantity of drugs, a firearm, ammunition and cash suspected to the proceeds of crime,” the senior garda said.

"We continue to target those causing most harm in our community. Reducing the availability of illicit drugs and firearms that cause untold misery in our communities will continue to be our priority and we believe that the seizure today will contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on other recent success we have achieved,” Mr O’Driscoll added.

It is the latest significant seizure by the GNDOCB in recent weeks.

Last weekend over €1 million in cash was seized in a separate operation targeting a Cabra drug dealer.

So far this month over €3m in cash has been seized from crime gangs during different investigations, predominately in the Leinster area.

Last year the value of cash seized by the GNDOCB more than doubled on the previous year as gardaí focus on targeting the profits being made by drugs gangs across the country.

