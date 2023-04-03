| 8.2°C Dublin

Handgun seized in garda operation targeting Albanian mafia

Firearms, ammunition and drugs seized in Finglas last week. Photo: Garda Press Office

Firearms, ammunition and drugs seized in Finglas last week. Photo: Garda Press Office

Ken Foy

Gardaí in west Dublin have seized a handgun and arrested two men as part of an investigation into the Albanian mafia operating in the capital.

The operation happened at the Rosemount Business Park in the Blanchardstown area earlier today and involved officers from Finglas and Blanchardstown stations who were acting on “key intelligence” according to sources.

