Garda scene-of-crime investigators at the scene of an overnight shooting in Pimlico Cottages. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Gardaí have recovered the weapon which was used in a reckless gun attack in Dublin last night.

The latest victim of a gangland shooting in the capital is a 35-year-old man who was shot multiple times at his home at Pimlico Cottages in the south inner city shortly before midnight.

A major line in the investigation is that the victim may have been the victim of mistaken identity after being targeted in a botched shooting after a row broke out among criminals in west Dublin in recent weeks.

Gardaí do not have a motive for the gun attack and no arrests have been made but significant progress has already been made in the investigation.

The victim remains in a stable condition at St James’ Hospital after a gunman discharged a number of shots into his home at around 11.50pm through a downstairs window.

It can be revealed that gardaí have recovered the gun that was suspected of being used in the attempted murder incident in the front of a partially burned out van which was found at Old Church Way, Clondalkin at around 12:15am this morning.

It is understood that this vehicle had not been reported stolen and gardaí are attempting to contact its owner.

While known to gardaí, the shooting victim is not thought to have had any serious interactions with the law for many years.

Apart from the south inner city, he has links to the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot areas.

Senior sources said today that officers were not aware that the shooting victim had been involved in any criminal disputes.

There was one other male in the house when the gun attack happened last night and no children were understood to be present in the property.

The shocking shooting happened in the course of a night of mayhem in the south inner city with no indications that two other firearms incidents are linked to the gun attack.

In an earlier incident which occurred at around 9pm a local criminal was arrested after officers were alerted to him allegedly walking around the Thomas Street area with a handgun.

He was detained and searched but no weapon was found on him so he was then released.

The suspected getaway vehicle used in the shooting of a man at Pimlico Cottages last night, pictured partially burned out in Oldchurch Drive, Clondalkin this morning. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The suspected getaway vehicle used in the shooting of a man at Pimlico Cottages last night, pictured partially burned out in Oldchurch Drive, Clondalkin this morning. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

And then less than three hours after the botched shooting of the 35-year-old, a young man who is understood to be a foreign national staying at local student accommodation was attacked by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

He was marched to an ATM in the Thomas Street area at around 2.45am this morning by the criminals who fled the scene before they got an opportunity to steal money from their victim who was assaulted in the course of his ordeal.

It is understood that the criminals had “got spooked” by major garda activity in the area following the shooting of the 35-year-old local man.

The victim of a shooting last night in Dublin’s inner city stumbled onto the street looking for help after he was attacked, it emerged earlier.

One local today told Independent.ie the shooting victim came out onto the street looking for help.

Bullet casings at the scene of the Pimlico shooting. Photo: Damien Storan

Bullet casings at the scene of the Pimlico shooting. Photo: Damien Storan

However, she said everyone was "too scared" to leave their homes in case the shooter came back.

Pimlico Cottages is a narrow cul de sac in the heart of the Liberties, with a dozen or so terraced bungalows.

A man in his 60s, who has been living in the area for 10 years, said that while it was a “shocking” thing to happen, he was "not surprised" by the incident.

"You just get a sense that something was going to happen," he said.

Two neighbours, who live in Pimlico Cottages, said they were woken by the gunfire.

"Nothing like [has happened recently]. All the people that live in there are old people. And it's scary. When they moved in here these men were probably small and now they're all grown up," one of the women said.

Another local said she thought she was dreaming when she heard the noise.

"I thought it was fire crackers going off," she said.

"This is the Liberties though, isn't it? The kids rule the roost around here. Their parents don't tell them what to do. They just run around screaming. The noise they make is just unbelievable. I'm glad I don't have kids. I'm glad I'm the age I am."

She added: "There must have been about 15 guards here last night.”

Gardaí appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Pimlico Cottages/Ardee Street area between 11:30pm and midnight who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.