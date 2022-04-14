Hallmarks of a ‘spree killer’, but homophobic murders are very rare in Ireland, says criminologist

Murders with a homophobic motive in Ireland are extremely rare. For two to happen a day apart is unheard of.

Detectives in Sligo are investigating if Aidan Moffit (41) and Michael Snee (58) were killed in connected crimes.

Gardaí, while keeping an open mind, are attempting to establish if their murders were hate crimes and if they were targeted by the same individual, who they may have met online.

Criminologist Trina O’Connor said that, in general terms, the perpetrators of “spree killings” tend to escalate in violence.

She also said victims should be at the forefront of these stories and that people “should not fascinate over the killers”.

“Sometimes with people you have violence where it becomes worse and worse,” she said.

“We know there is under-reporting of hate crimes, and we’ve seen in reports that gardaí are appealing for people who may have been victims in the recent past to come forward.

“It’s textbook that a person who has carried out a violent act, there is then a further escalation of violence of someone in a psychotic state, of somebody who has a propensity for violence.”

There are also arguments, Ms O’Connor said, that people who engage in spree or serial murders have to be psychotic to carry out such crimes.

While the term “serial” refers to a person who has killed three or more people, “spree killer” is used for someone who has carried out two murders.

Ms O’Connor, who also lectures in psychology, said she could not recall a spree of murders in Ireland where homophobia was a motive.

She referenced the crimes of English men John Shaw and Geoffrey Evans, who murdered two women here in planned attacks in 1976.

One homophobic murder was the gang attack on 30-year-old Declan Flynn in Dublin’s Fairview Park in 1982, which prompted a major reaction from the gay rights movement in Ireland.

Ms O’Connor said that while a person may be following a pattern, indiscriminate attacks can also be a possibility when a perpetrator is in a heightened “dysregulation of violence”.

She added it is important to remember the victims for what they brought to their communities and loved ones.

“I think it’s important as a criminologist. As you know, people are fascinated by crime, people want to know what made them do it and the person is almost given a celebrity status,” she said.

“And it’s important we don’t do that – for one because there may be copycat killers when they see the attention given to these people.

“I also think that victims in crimes like this, they don’t have a voice, and that’s why they should be given a voice, because their stories are important.

“What I’ve read about that man in Sligo is that he was a phenomenal man, and his loved ones would love to see him being remembered for what he brought to his community, his friends and his family, and not his death being his defining moment.

“Dignity in death, even through such horrific circumstances, is important, and that people’s stories are given in these articles and in the media.”