Gardai have seized two firearms and more than €20,000 worth of drugs following a search of a property in inner city Dublin.

Gardai have seized two firearms and more than €20,000 worth of drugs following a search of a property in inner city Dublin.

Guns, drugs and €30,000 of designer clothes seized at Dublin house as two men arrested

Two men were also arrested for drug offences as part of the operation.

A handgun and a rifle were seized after gardai raided a premises at Palmerston Hall, Dominick Street, Dublin 7, yesterday evening.

Officers attached to Mountjoy carried out of a search of the property at around 5pm as part of an intelligence led operation.

The weapons, along with heroin and cannabis valued at €22,000, a designer watch and clothing valued at €30,000, and a small sum of cash were also recovered.

Two men, a 26-year-old and a 32-year-old, were arrested at the scene.

They were brought to Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Both men can be held for questioning for a period of up to seven days before they must be charged or released from custody.

Online Editors