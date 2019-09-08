Guns and ammunition seized by gardai during series of raids targeting serious organised crime in Dublin

Gardaí have seized two firearms and a quantity of ammunition during operations targeting serious organised crime in Dublin.

During operations yesterday and today members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by local gardaí, conducted a number of intelligence-led operations in the Dublin Metropolitan North Division.

During the operation, a number of vehicles were intercepted by officers from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and a premises and communal area was searched in the Donaghmede area of Dublin 13. Two firearms and associated ammunition were recovered.

At around 1pm today a 44-year-old man was arrested. He is being detained at Coolock Garda Station in accordance with the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 as amended.

