Gun seized during arrest of John Gilligan probed for link to murder of Veronica Guerin

A GUN seized in Spain during the arrest of former crime boss John Gilligan is the same type as the one used to murder journalist Veronica Guerin, police believe.

The shock development comes nearly 20 years after Gilligan was acquitted of ordering the assassination of the ‘Sunday Independent’ investigative reporter.

The gun was found hidden in the garden of a Costa Blanca commercial premises.

Spanish ballistics experts are now analysing the weapon to confirm whether it is the Colt Python revolver a motorbike hitman used to murder 37-year-old Veronica after she stopped at traffic lights on the outskirts of Dublin in her red Opel Calibra in 1996.

The killing sparked national outcry and forced the then-government to launch a serious fightback against organised crime.

Well-placed Spanish police sources say it is the “same brand and model” as the one used to kill her.

“Gilligan’s arrest followed an investigation into a gang of suspected drugs traffickers.

“The weapon was found hidden and buried during one of the police searches that formed part of this investigation,” one source said.

A second added: “It is too early at this stage to say whether the gun that has been found is the one used to murder Veronica Guerin but it is the same brand and model.

“It is being analysed by ballistics experts.

“The weapon was found during police searches sparked by an investigation into a gang that was sending marijuana and prescription drugs sold by street dealers to addicts from Spain to Ireland and the UK.

“Drugs have been seized as well as the gun.”

The number of arrests linked to the operation, including that of John Gilligan, totals six.

The June 1996 assassination of Ms Guerin caused outrage in Ireland and inspired a 2003 biographical crime film called Veronica Guerin starring Cate Blanchett in the title role.

Gilligan (68) was cleared of masterminding the crime reporter’s murder in March 2001 after a 43-day multi-million pound trial at Dublin’s Special Criminal Court.

Judge Diarmuid O’Donovan said although the court had “grave suspicions” he was involved in the murder on the evidence produced they must acquit.

Gilligan was also cleared of weapons charges, but was handed a 28-year prison sentence for importing 20,000 kilos of cannabis resin worth £32m.

He was released from prison in October 2013 after serving 17 years and survived an attempt on his life five months later after two masked gunmen shot him in the chest, stomach and leg at his brother’s house.

Well-placed sources say Gilligan’s arrest was the work of a specialist unit of Spain’s National Police called GRECO set up to respond to organised crime.

Gilligan was tried for Guerin’s murder with other members after a former soldier who prepared the gun used to kill her agreed to turn state’s witness and was given immunity from prosecution.

Paul Ward was convicted and sentenced to life as an accomplice on the grounds he had disposed of the murder weapon, but the conviction was subsequently overturned on appeal.

Brian ‘Tosser’ Meehan was convicted of her murder and remains in prison, although reports last year said he could be out in just five years after he was transferred from a maximum security jail.

Guerin was working for the Sunday Independent when she was shot dead at a red traffic light on the Naas Dual Carriageway near Newlands Cross on the outskirts of Dublin on June 26 1996.

The Colt Python revolver used to shoot her by one of two men on a motorbike, which had been loaded with .357 Magnum Semiwadcutter bullets, was never found.

When contacted her brother Jimmy Guerin said he was aware of the development. He said in the 'unlikely event' that it is the same weapon used on his sister he hopes Gilligan will be brought to justice.

Her funeral was attended by then-Taoiseach John Bruton, who described her murder as an “attack on democracy”.

In the run-up to her assassination, Guerin had filed charges for assault against Gilligan after he allegedly hit her at his equestrian centre in County Kildare in September 1995 while she tried to quiz him about how he made his money.

The judge who acquitted the drugs baron accepted he had made a chilling telephone threat on September 15, 1995 to kill her and kidnap her five-year-old son.

The journalist also had shots fired at her house in October 1994.

Within a week of her murder the Dáil enacted two pieces of legislations enabling assets from the proceeds of time to be seized by gardaí. It led to the formation of the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Last year Gilligan walked free from court after a judge threw out criminal property charges against him.

He was arrested at Belfast International Airport in 2018 with more than €22,280 in his baggage ahead of a flight to Alicante.

Prosecutors at the time said he intended to purchase a prescription drug, Zopiclone, in Spain for distribution on the Irish drug market.

Zopiclone or ‘zimos’ are sold by street dealers to addicts.

Gilligan denied the claims. The case was ultimately dismissed by a judge who said suspicion was insufficient to warrant a conviction in criminal courts.

In recent years he is said to have divided his time between the Costa Blanca and the south coast of England with a new woman in his life following his split with wife Geraldine.

