| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Guard never charged with Michaela McAreavey’s death despite DNA link

Police’s botched probe into murder of NI teacher feature in BBC series

Michaela McAreavey Expand
Former Legends employee Dassen Narayanen Expand

Close

Michaela McAreavey

Michaela McAreavey

Former Legends employee Dassen Narayanen

Former Legends employee Dassen Narayanen

/

Michaela McAreavey
Allison Morris

Allison Morris

A security guard at the Legends hotel is the only suspect whose DNA was found in the room where Michaela McAreavey was murdered, and yet he was never charged with her murder.

The details of the botched police investigation into the Co Tyrone woman’s death features in a three part BBC investigation into the 2011 murder on the island of Mauritius.

Most Watched

Privacy