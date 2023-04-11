Guard never charged with Michaela McAreavey’s death despite DNA link

A security guard at the Legends hotel is the only suspect whose DNA was found in the room where Michaela McAreavey was murdered, and yet he was never charged with her murder.

The details of the botched police investigation into the Co Tyrone woman’s death features in a three part BBC investigation into the 2011 murder on the island of Mauritius.

The school teacher, the only daughter of Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte, had been less than 24 hours in the Legends Hotel when she was strangled to death and her body placed in a bath of water in her hotel room.

Her body was discovered by her husband John McAreavey after he became concerned when she hadn’t returned to the restaurant where the couple had just eaten lunch.

Dassen Narayanen a security guard at the hotel, was claimed to have provided a master key that allowed Michaela’s killers to enter her room just minutes before she did.

Read More

Last year as part of a reopened investigation Narayanen was charged with larceny.

The 37-year-old is accused of conspiring to steal from the Legends Hotel at the time when the McAreaveys were guests.

His DNA was found on a dummy card that was left in the control room of the hotel to conceal the fact that the master key used to enter room 1025 was missing, his DNA was also found on a safe in the room.

He is the only suspect connected to the room by forensic evidence and yet he was never charged with murder.

He claimed he had given the key to suspect Sandip Moonea but also said police had tortured him and later retracted his statement and was never called as a witness during the original trial.

More recently it has been claimed that prosecutors attempted to bribe the former hotel security guard, offering him £30,000 to implicate his former co workers in the murder.

Heman Jangi, Deputy Commissioner for police denied this to the BBC crew — “This is totally false”, he said.

Michaela had gone to room 1025 to fetch biscuits to have with a cup of tea, she had taken the room key with her, leaving her husband of just over a week at their table in the restaurant.

Murder in Paradise, a three part investigation into the murder, looked at what went wrong with the initial police investigation and why no one has ever been convicted of the murder.

The Murder Investigation Team on the Indian Ocean island claimed that the murder was as a result of a robbery gone wrong.

One of the two men charged Avinash Threebhoowan signed a confession saying that he had been holding a wallet in his hand when Michaela unexpectedly returned to her room.

The statement, seen by the BBC, stated that she started shouting and that his work colleague Sandip Moonea grabbed her to keep her quiet and strangled her. Both men were found not guilty after the longest running trial in Mauritian history.

However, the wallet was never fingerprinted or tested for DNA and was returned to John McAreavey within 24 hours, before the key suspects had even been interviewed.

Retired detective Ranjit Jokhoo agreed to be interviewed about the police investigation into the murder.

Expand Close Former Legends employee Dassen Narayanen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Legends employee Dassen Narayanen

Asked why the wallet wasn’t tested he said: “We are investigators. To secure leads and examine all the articles, it was the job of scene of crime officers. I presume they had examined everything for prints, for DNA and so on.

“I cannot give an explanation for that.”

Police were also criticised for failing to lock down the crime scene.

When asked about this Mr Jokoo said, that the room was a crime scene for 10 days after the killing.

Claire McAreavey, John’s sister also takes part in the documentary, she says: “There were shortcomings in the police investigation.

"And I think one of the main shortcomings is once they had identified the suspects they didn’t do enough to tie up loose ends, we know at the time that all of the hotel guests weren’t interviewed.”

Rama Valayden, lawyer for hotel supervisor Sandip Moonea, said that the bathtub that Michaela was discovered in also wasn’t tested for DNA.

Claire McAreavey also criticised the make up of the jury, which had no Christian jurors, despite this accounting for a significant portion of the Mauritian population.

Mauritius is 50pc Hindu, 30pc Christian and approximately 17pc Muslim.

“Our lawyer knew that there were no Christian members of the jury which in itself seemed a bit odd,” she said.

Azam Neerooa, Assistant Director of Public Prosecution in Mauritius agreed to be interviewed, he denied this would have been a factor.

He said: “I don’t think the DPP made a mistake at that particular time.

“Because I’m sure they would have done their homework before allowing the jury panelling.”

​

Murder In Paradise is available on the BBC iPlayer now