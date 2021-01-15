Grooming of children by criminals has been a problem for years – but tackling it is more important than ever

SENIOR gardaí have welcomed the introduction of a new law which means that sentences of up to five years can be imposed on criminals who groom children to do their dirty work for them.

“This has been a problem for many, many years and it is as severe an issue now as it ever has been so the new law is definitely a step in the right direction,” a senior source told the Irish Independent.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said yesterday the new legislation was designed to break the link between organised crime and vulnerable young people and to stop criminal gangs leading children into a life of crime.

Gardaí need special permission from the DPP to charge a child aged 14 or under.

However, most cases involving a teenager under the age of 16 are dealt with by youth diversion programmes rather than through the courts.

This makes vulnerable children from mostly disadvantaged areas prime targets for ruthless gang bosses who use the children for multiple crimes including moving illegal drugs, arson attacks, intimidation and acting as a lookout.

The issue of grooming of children by criminal gangs has been a long-standing feature of organised crime in Ireland.

Gardaí have obtained evidence that burglary gangs have been using children as young as seven to break into houses for them and a special Irish Independent investigation in 2018 revealed that one gang was suspected of using around 16 children under the age of 12 to carry out burglaries across the country for them as well as using dozens of older juveniles for their crime spree.

Last year, we revealed that gardaí and other State agencies are actively investigating the activities of a midlands-based ‘Fagin Mum’ who is suspected of grooming dozens of children in how to carry out shoplifting and robbery offences across the country.

Grooming was commonly used by Limerick’s criminal gangs during that city’s out-of-control feud which only ended when all its main protagonists were locked up or murdered.

It is a huge problem in the capital, and a 2019 investigation into crime networks in south central Dublin provided an insight into how young children are lured into gangs.

The report, called Building Community Resilience, into Dublin’s south inner city identified around 650 people involved in the crime network in the area, with some as young as 12.

The Irish Independent previously revealed that gardaí in the capital’s south inner city have established that more than half a dozen male children aged between 10 and 12 are dealing crack cocaine, heroin and other substances for a ruthless sub-cell of the Kinahan cartel.

Gardaí believe the children who are dealing for the older gangsters are terrified of the violent young criminals who have links to the cartel and who have multiple criminal convictions in most cases.

They risk severe beatings or worse if they do not comply with the orders of the more senior criminals.

The drugs are being sourced by gangsters based in the Kevin Street flats, Crumlin area and the Bride Street areas of the capital.

Another area of huge concern to gardaí in the same district is the Basin Street flats complex where juvenile drug dealers have been operating openly and on a daily basis for associates of jailed gangland killer Brian Rattigan.

The problem has been ongoing in the capital for years.

In September, 2018 it emerged that a Dublin GAA club was warning of a crack cocaine epidemic developing in their area, with criminal gangs “grooming” children as young as 13 to push drugs.

The revelations were contained in a letter from the executive of Setanta GAA Club in Ballymun to then Junior Minister for the National Drugs Strategy Catherine Byrne.

This week last year the country was shocked when a 17-year-old was murdered in Drogheda, Co Louth – gardaí said at the time that the vulnerable young man had definitely been the victim of grooming by criminals.

The teenager, whose body was dismembered after he was stabbed to death, was displaying the trappings of wealth associated with the insidious gang culture, particularly in wearing top-of-the-range designer clothes even though he had no legitimate source of income.

Now Justice Minister Helen McEntee has introduced specific legislation to attempt to tackle the massive problem head-on.

She intends that the offence of grooming a child into criminal activity will be prosecutable as a completely separate offence to any crime committed by the adult using the child as their agent.

In a statement Ms McEntee said: “We must tackle crime at all levels and in all areas of our society – from stopping the gang bosses committing the most awful crimes to preventing them leading our young into a life of crime.

“Rooting crime out of our communities means we must show criminals that we are deadly serious about ensuring they cannot exploit our young for their own ends. We are equally serious about ensuring that crime does not pass down through generations.

“Breaking the link between criminal gangs and the vulnerable young people they try to recruit will be essential if we are to divert young people away from lives of crime.

“This legislation will further seek to protect children from being drawn into a life of criminality, with all the potential lifetime consequences that entails, and to further disrupt the activity of criminals within our communities.”

