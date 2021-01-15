| 7.2°C Dublin

Grooming of children by criminals has been a problem for years – but tackling it is more important than ever

New law to prevent vulnerable young people becoming targets for ruthless gang bosses

Jailed gangland killer Brian Rattigan. Photo: Patrick Cummins

Jailed gangland killer Brian Rattigan. Photo: Patrick Cummins

Ken Foy

SENIOR gardaí have welcomed the introduction of a new law which means that sentences of up to five years can be imposed on criminals who groom children to do their dirty work for them.

“This has been a problem for many, many years and it is as severe an issue now as it ever has been so the new law is definitely a step in the right direction,” a senior source told the Irish Independent.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said yesterday the new legislation was designed to break the link between organised crime and vulnerable young people and to stop criminal gangs leading children into a life of crime.

