Good Friday Agreement: Terrorists who were released only to return to violence

These are the faces of some of the prisoners who were returned to jail after being freed under the Good Friday Agreement.

Only 5% of inmates released early under the peace deal (27 of 483 republicans and loyalists) were thrown back behind bars after being linked to fresh crimes.

Some jailed not long before the Agreement took effect, served less than two years for carrying out killings prior to it — but one loyalist jailbird was deemed so dangerous he cannot yet be released.

Below are some of the most infamous figures from the Troubles who rejected peace and returned to violence.

JOHNNY ‘MAD DOG’ ADAIR

UDA boss Adair was sentenced to 16 years for directing terrorism in September 1995 and released under the Agreement in 1999.

He had his licence revoked by Secretary of State Peter Mandelson in 2000 for his involvement in the bloody feud with the UVF that year and kept in prison for a further two years.

The Shankill terror boss was returned again to prison in January 2003 during a UDA feud.

Expand Close Johnny 'Mad Dog' Adair / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Johnny 'Mad Dog' Adair

Read More

STEPHEN IRWIN

Irwin was given eight life sentences for the UFF massacre at the Rising Sun Bar in Greysteel in October 1993.

He yelled “trick or treat” as he and Geoffrey Deeney shot two Protestants and six Catholics in the Halloween atrocity.

Torrens Knight kept watch at the door and fellow UFF man Brian McNeill drove a scout car to the village.

Irwin was freed in 2000 but five years later he was returned to prison to serve the rest of his term after slashing a football fan with a knife, leaving him needing 200 stitches.

He was let out again in 2013 after he made an application to the Sentence Review Commissioners.

Expand Close Stephen Irwin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stephen Irwin

SEAN KELLY

Sean Kelly was responsible for planting the 1993 Shankill bomb which killed 10 — including his accomplice Thomas Begley — in a failed bid to take out UDA boss Johnny Adair. The IRA man was given nine life sentences in 1995 and freed in 2000 but by 2005 he was back in prison on the order of NI Secretary Peter Hain over fears he was involved in orchestrating sectarian rioting.

The Ardoyne man was later freed and apologised for the atrocity in 2013 but this was rejected by victims’ families.

Expand Close Sean Kelly / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sean Kelly

MICHAEL STONE

Stone was ordered to serve a minimum of 30 years for murdering six people, including three at an IRA funeral in Milltown cemetery in west Belfast in 1998.

The UDA killer was freed in 2000 after 12 years behind bars but was sent back to jail for at least 16 years in 2006 for attempting to murder Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness at Stormont.

Stone (68) was stopped by security guards at the front doors of Parliament Buildings in what he later claimed was a piece of “performance art”.

He was freed on parole in January 2021 after an unsuccessful legal bid by families of his victims to prevent him being released.

Expand Close Michael Stone leaves the Maze prison / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael Stone leaves the Maze prison

ROBERT DUFFY

Robert Duffy shot dead building firm boss John Gibson in Newtownabbey in 1993 in a killing claimed by the IRA and was given a life sentence.

He was released in 2000 but jailed for life at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin for the attempted murder of a man in a bar in Dundalk in 2007 with his licence then revoked in 2012.

In 2022 the High Court ordered his extradition back to Northern Ireland to serve his sentence for the killing of Mr Gibson.

Expand Close Robert Duffy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robert Duffy

CHRISTOPHER McMILLAN

McMillan served two years for killing Catholic hairdresser Norman Harley in an unclaimed loyalist murder in 1995.

Mr Harley was on his way to visit his elderly mother when he was beaten to death and robbed in the Waterworks park in north Belfast by McMillan and accomplice Mark Bellringer.

McMillan was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years, while Bellringer was given seven years for manslaughter.

After release McMillan moved to England but was put back inside after being convicted of beating up his then girlfriend.

Bellringer, now dead, was among the first prisoners to be released in 1998 after spending less than two years behind bars.

Expand Close Clifford McKeown / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Clifford McKeown

VICTOR GRAHAM

Victor Graham was returned to prison to serve the rest of a minimum 22 years for the murder of two men when his early release licence was revoked for attacking a woman.

Graham was jailed in 1990 for the murders of Catholic men Malachy Trainor and Sam Marshall, and conspiracy to murder dissident republican Colin Duffy and Tony McCaughey, in Lurgan.

He admitted being one of the UVF gunmen who shot Malachy Trainor in the Rathcoole estate in May 1989.

Graham was freed in July 2000 but returned to jail on a number of occasions and in 2008 then Lord Chief Justice Sir Brian Kerr increased his tariff to 22 years.

GEORGE ARMSTRONG

Armstrong was jailed in 1990 for his role in the death of Protestant James Hamilton with a hammer in the lower Ormeau area of Belfast the previous year.

The UVF man was freed in 1998 but later returned to prison in England after falsely imprisoning a man he thought was undercover SAS. Armstrong converted to Islam while in jail where he was also diagnosed with cancer, dying in a hospice in 2008.

Expand Close George Armstrong / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp George Armstrong

DARREN LARMOUR

Darren Larmour served nine years in prison for two murders — that of Catholic taxi driver Edward Campbell and fellow UDA man Thomas Dickson in 1987.

Mr Campbell was shot outside north Belfast to prevent him identifying men, including Larmour, who hijacked his taxi for a botched murder plot. Dickson was shot dead at his north Belfast home after reportedly falling foul of UDA bosses.

Larmour was released in September 1998 but returned to custody in 2001 after being charged with attempted rape. In 2004 he was ordered to serve the remainder of a 15-year tariff.

JOHN BRADY

John Brady had served just under eight-and-a-half years for the murder of RUC reserve constable David Black in Strabane when he was released in October 1998.

The booby-trap bomber had his licence revoked in 2003 after joining the Real IRA and being accused of possession of a firearm.

Brady took his own life in 2009 while being held in Strand Road Police Station on suspicion of assault.

Expand Close John Brady / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Brady

TONY TAYLOR

Taylor was released from jail in 2000 after serving six years of an 18-year sentence for planting an IRA bomb in Londonderry which exploded prematurely.

He abandoned Sinn Fein in 2007 over their support for the PSNI and became a leading figure with dissident republican group ONH. In 2011, Taylor was then sentenced to three years for possession of a rifle and later had his licence revoked in 2016 before being freed in 2018.

Expand Close Tony Taylor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tony Taylor

THOMAS ‘TA’ McWILLIAMS

Thomas ‘Ta’ McWilliams received a life sentence for the IRA murder of shopkeeper and UDA man Norman Truesdale at his shop in north Belfast in 1993.

He got out in 2000 and ditched the Provos to join ONH but he was put back inside and ordered to serve 12 years in 2014 for removing a rifle from the scene of a riot in Ardoyne.

CLIFFORD McKEOWN

Clifford McKeown is the last man convicted of a Troubles crime who has never been released under the Good Friday Agreement.

The LVF hitman has been behind bars since 1996 for the murder of Catholic taxi driver Michael McGoldrick near Lurgan after being given a term of 24 years.

Last year a High Court judge upheld the Sentencing Review Commissioners’ decision not to release him over fears of reoffending.