Good Friday Agreement: Terrorists who were released only to return to violence

The Troubles killers, hitmen and bombers who just couldn’t keep their noses clean after 1998 deal

Christopher Woodhouse

These are the faces of some of the prisoners who were returned to jail after being freed under the Good Friday Agreement.

Only 5% of inmates released early under the peace deal (27 of 483 republicans and loyalists) were thrown back behind bars after being linked to fresh crimes.

