Gold dealer (61) arrested at Knock Airport over alleged Ponzi scheme in which victims lost €1.2m
UK national questioned in relation to fraud of 65 victims
Ken Foy
A 61-YEAR-old gold dealer has been arrested in relation to an investment fraud in which 65 victims were allegedly duped out of €1.2m.
