Girlfriend of Kinahan cartel gangster is targeted in CAB raid

The girlfriend of a senior member of the Kinahan cartel was the latest target raided by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

The woman's boyfriend, who is the chief suspect for the attempted murder of Martin 'The Viper' Foley almost a decade ago, is wanted for arrest over a feud-related conspiracy-to-murder plot that was busted by elite gardaí last year.

The gangster, who is aged in his late 30s, was also previously arrested in relation to a foiled hit on John Hutch Snr in 2016. Gardaí yesterday released details of their dawn raids on three properties, in which they seized a blue Audi A4 estate car linked to the gangster's girlfriend.

Officers raided properties in the Charlemont Street and Maryland areas of the south inner city, as well as a motor company in Ballyfermot. A source said that girlfriends, mothers and anyone connected with the cartel were legitimate targets for gardaí.

"The target of this operation is a woman who is not considered a gang member, but she is in a long-term relationship with one of their main men," they added. No arrests were made in yesterday's raids but key documentation was seized.

Gardaí have been engaged in a major manhunt for the woman's partner, who is considered one of the capital's most dangerous gangland criminals. He has been an active participant in the deadly Hutch/Kinahan feud, which has now claimed up to 18 lives, according to gardaí.

He was arrested and detained for a number of days in relation to the attempted murder of John Hutch Snr in September 2016.

Up to six shots were fired at the home of Hutch - the brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch - in broad daylight.

A brave passer-by hit the gunman with a brick. This action allowed Hutch (65) to escape behind a steel garden door.

The gangster is also a close associate of cartel player Liam Byrne, but he is not suspected of being the trigger-man or the getaway driver for the botched shooting against Hutch at Drumalee Park, Dublin 7. Last weekend, it emerged that Hutch had suffered a suspected broken ankle in Kusadasi, Turkey, on Friday evening, after leaping from a balcony in an effort to flee from alleged hitmen.

He is now back in Dublin, where his life remains under grave threat from the cartel.

