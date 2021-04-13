Girl (3) killed after being struck by bus in Tipperary

A three-year-old girl has died after being struck by a bus in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision that occurred in the Castle Heights housing estate, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, this afternoon at approximately 4pm.

The young girl’s body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in South Tipperary General Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The male bus driver was treated by emergency services at scene.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

"They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the housing estate at the time of the collision, to make this footage available to gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel garda station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

