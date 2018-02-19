A teenage girl with links to the Hutch gang is one of two suspects being questioned by gardaí after a revolver, a number of rounds of ammunition and drugs were discovered in Dublin's north inner city.

Girl (17) with links to Hutch gang arrested after gardaí seize gun

Officers from the drugs unit at Store Street Garda Station carried out a search at a house on Sheriff Street just after 3.30pm yesterday.

They discovered the firearm and bullets along with €800 worth of cocaine. A man in his late teens and a girl (17) were arrested at the scene.

A source said the girl was the main target of the operation. She was identified as part of the investigation into the ongoing Hutch/Kinahan feud playing out in the capital.

The girl is understood to have connections with the Hutch gang. Both suspects were taken to Store Street Garda Station where officers were last night questioning them about the discovery.

They were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act. Gardaí believe the firearm was being held by the girl on "behalf of a low-level street drug dealer" from the locality.

"The arrested woman does have links to individuals involved in the feud," a source said last night.

"This was a planned raid by gardaí who were acting on intelligence," the source added.

Gardaí released images of the revolver and five rounds of ammunition. "It's another gun off the streets and every gun taken could mean a life saved," said another source.

