Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch was arrested by elite Spanish cops and placed in ‘shackles’ near his house in Fuengirola

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was arrested and placed in ‘shackles’ near his house in Fuengirola, reports have claimed.

Spanish police had been stationed outside the home for days after receiving intelligence that the veteran criminal was inside.

Officers from the Guardia Civil had been staking out the house in shifts for days over a 24-hour period this week – but Hutch did not emerge during that time.

According to reports in Spanish media, the surveillance team saw someone matching Hutch’s description leaving the home on Thursday afternoon and made ‘quick checks’ to confirm his identity.

As they waited for permission, officers from the Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) of the Guardia Civil trailed Hutch from a discreet distance on the street.

The Spanish newspaper, El Confidencial, are reporting that after the police were given the go-ahead, they then identified themselves as agents and explained he was being arrested because he was wanted in Ireland.

Hutch was then placed in shackles, helped into a police vehicle and taken to headquarters of the Guardia Civil in Malaga.

The Monk is now being held under the jurisdiction of Spain's Audiencia Nacional court.

This court, which based in Madrid, has jurisdiction over major crimes including terrorism, trade crimes, drug trafficking, as well as international crimes.

Although the court's headquarters are in Madrid, suspects can be held at different locations while they await hearings.

However, The Monk is likely to be moved to Madrid to be held in a high-security unit before appearing in court.

The 58-year-old was taken into custody by Spanish police on the Costa del Sol on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

Gardaí believe Hutch was behind the infamous attack on the Regency Hotel, which resulted in the death of Kinahan Cartel figure David Byrne.

The Dubliner could be handed over to gardaí within days if he doesn’t contest his extradition.

But, given Hutch’s history, that seems extremely unlikely and sources expect him to resist extradition furiously.

Hutch is believed to have spent most the last few years in mainland Spain - away from Marbella where his arch rivals still have key personnel.

He is understood to have travelled in and out of Lanzarote where he once had a yacht which he used for meetings and business affairs.

Hutch was in semi-retirement when, gardaí say, he planned the Regency attack and gambled that it would send a spectacular message that he was a powerful force in organised crime with the backing of the IRA.

Instead, mistake after mistake backfired and when he accepted a lift to Newry weeks before the AK47s used in the Regency attack were seized, he let down his guard.

Gerry Hutch has previously served time behind bars as young man in the 1970s and ‘80s but has avoided serious convictions since.

His gang was said to have amassed an estimated IR£40 million from a series of bank robberies throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Hutch eventually reached an £1.2m settlement with the Criminal Assets Bureau.