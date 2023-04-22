Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch reluctantly agreed to his nephew being shot by cartel boss Daniel Kinahan as part of a bizarre deal to prevent a war erupting between the two crime clans.

The move followed a botched attempt to assassinate Kinahan in Marbella on August 4, 2014 which had been hatched by Gary Hutch and his brother Patrick, the sons of Patsy Hutch.

A lone gunman who had been lying in wait outside Kinahan’s luxury home on the Costa del Sol shot and injured completely innocent boxing pundit Jamie Moore, who he had mistaken for the cartel chief.

At the time Gary Hutch, whose subsequent murder sparked the Kinahan/Hutch feud, was a key member of the cartel and a major drug trafficker.

Following the attempted hit Daniel Kinahan had the Monk’s nephew placed under effective house arrest in Spain and blamed Patrick Hutch junior for the shooting.

He gave the Hutch clan a stark ultimatum: unless Patrick Hutch voluntarily returned to Spain for a punishment shooting, Gary would be killed.

At first the Hutches denied involvement in any conspiracy, and refused to give Patrick up.

After a number of exchanges involving Christy Kinahan Senior and Daniel Kinahan, they said they would only negotiate with Gerry Hutch - who they saw as the patriarch and leader of the family.

At the time the Monk was enjoying his retirement in Lanzarote and had no involvement with his nephew’s criminal activities.

The deal to save Gary’s life was brokered at a face-to-face meeting between the Monk and Daniel Kinahan in Marbella airport a few days after the Moore shooting.

Read More

It resulted in Patrick Hutch presenting himself at a lock-up in Drumcondra in Dublin where Kinahan shot him in the legs.

The incident, which was never reported to the gardai, was first revealed by the Irish Independent three years ago.

Former Sinn Féin councilor Jonathan Dowdall referred to the shooting during the trial of Gerry Hutch in the Special Criminal Court.

On Monday, the Monk was acquitted of the murder of cartel member David Byrne.

Initially an Eastern European gang was suspected of being involved in the attempt on Kinahan’s life.

But they were quickly ruled out when a corrupt local police officer tipped off the cartel that the getaway car used in the botched attack was registered to Robert Mink Kok, a Dutch drug trafficker who was serving a prison sentence in Lebanon at the time.

Mink Kok had left the high powered, bullet-proof car in the care of his friend Gary Hutch.

Within 24 hours Kinahan had identified Patrick Hutch as the shooter and that the attack was part of a plan by Gary to take over the cartel.

Suspicions were further fuelled by the fact that Patrick Hutch, who had been staying in Marbella at the time, had left Spain the following day and returned to Dublin.

The Monk later told a friend: “I was doing my own thing and was perfectly happy. I didn’t want to be involved in this.

“I was dragged into this because they [Kinahans] would only deal with me. They saw me as the leader of the family; I am not the leader of anything.

"But this is my family and I was asked to get involved. I couldn’t leave my nephew hanging like that – I had to do something.”

In return for peace between the two sides, Kinahan also agreed to liquidate Gary Hutch’s investments in the cartel but demanded that €200,000 be paid in compensation for the attack on the innocent Moore.

The Monk, who said he didn’t agree with what his nephews had done, relayed the terms of the rough justice solution back to Patsy Hutch in Dublin.

Eventually the clan agreed to the terms.

Shortly before 7pm on the evening of Friday 15 August, Patrick Hutch and his cousin Derek Coakley Hutch went to a prearranged meeting at a lock-up in Drumcondra to take his punishment.

Coakley Hutch was a son of the Monk’s younger brother Derek who had taken his own life in 2009.

He was subsequently murdered in the ensuing bloodbath following the Regency Hotel attack less than two years later.

Sources revealed that Daniel Kinahan returned to Dublin to personally administer the punishment and met the Hutch cousins with two henchmen.

Kinahan produced a handgun and shot Patrick Hutch in each leg.

The cartel boss later bragged that he had aimed to hit bone in each leg to cause maximum damage without inflicting a fatal wound.

Seconds later he and his associates fled the scene, leaving Hutch bleeding heavily and semi-conscious as his cousin bundled him into a car and drove at high speed to the nearby Mater Hospital.

The car crashed into bollards outside the hospital and Coakley Hutch jumped out shouting for help from passersby.

Patrick Hutch underwent emergency surgery but suffered no lasting physical damage.

When gardaí visited him in hospital he refused to make a complaint about the attack and didn’t offer an explanation as to how he came by the gunshot wounds.

Hutch was subsequently arrested for questioning on the grounds that he had information relating to the unlawful discharge of a firearm. He refused to co-operate and was released without charge.

After the shooting Gary Hutch was released and banished from the Kinahan cartel. A year later Daniel Kinahan reneged on his deal with the Monk, and had Gary Hutch assassinated in Spain.

· Paul Williams is the author of ‘The Monk: The Life and Crimes of Ireland’s Most Enigmatic Crime Boss’